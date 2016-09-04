You'll Barely Recognize Amanda Seyfried as a Brunette

Who's that sultry, serious brunette dressed all in black? Oh wait, it's Amanda Seyfried! The blonde beauty donned a dark-haired wig while filming her latest movie, Anon, in N.Y.C., and if you look quickly, you might not even recognize her.

The 30-year-old actress and model is known for her gorgeous blonde hair, so it's no surprise that she looks radically different with somber dark locks. However, the more serious look definitely suits the mood for Anon, a futuristic psychological thriller starring Seyfried opposite Clive Owen. When Seyfried was spotted on set, she was dressed in head-to-toe black, wearing a trench coat and leather gloves with form-fitting pants and heeled ankle boots. To complete the ensemble, she was rocking a shoulder-length brunette wig with wispy bangs and a low-key makeup look.

Seyfried has posted a few pics on social media while wearing the dark wig, including a cute one with her favorite pooch on National Dog Day and another with a farmyard friend. Under the image with her new four-legged pal, she wrote, "Gratuitous donkey shot in wig."

Happy #nationaldogday, folks! A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Aug 26, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

Gratuitous donkey shot in wig 📷@elipowers11 A photo posted by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on Aug 15, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

She definitely seems to be enjoying the new hairstyle—might she take the plunge and make it a permanent change? We'll have to wait and see.