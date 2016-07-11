Adam Levine Just Gave Himself a Mohawk

Social media basically exists for us to document our haircuts and major hair changes. Doubly so if you're doing a DIY at-home cut (remember when Grimes took us through the stages of her haircut via Instagram?). We're not sure how big Adam Levine's glam squad usually is, but the star just proved he doesn't need anyone to give him a cut but himself.

Yesterday, Adam Levine shared a photo on his Instagram documenting his latest haircut—a mohawk. Best part? Adam gave himself that mohawk. No hairstylists needed.

This is what happens when you cut your own shit. A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Jul 9, 2016 at 8:22pm PDT

While everyone knows that he's insanely talented, this is a skill we did not see coming. It's also a major hair change for Adam, who we've seen in a ton of different hair phases over the years. Shall we revisit some? Let's reminisce upon the short cut with the length on top, the platinum blonde moment (never forget), and the buzz cut. We just wish we could ask Behati exactly how this all went down. Was his stylist out of town? Does he always cut his own hair?

We'd need to see his portfolio before letting him give us a trim, but maybe he'll brand off and start a salon? Hair by Adam is pretty darn impressive, after all.