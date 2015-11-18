6 Times Chloe Grace Moretz Had Little Mermaid Hair

News broke on Nov. 6 that Chloe Grace Moretz is set to play Ariel in the upcoming adaptation of The Little Mermaid. It’s still unknown whether the live-action movie—for which a release date has yet to be announced—will be a light-hearted story like Disney’s fairy-tale version, or have a darker edge like Hans Christian Andersen’s original tale. But what we do know for sure is that Moretz and Ariel already have something major in common—their beachy mermaid hair. Scroll down to see the evidence of Chloe Grace Moretz's Little Mermaid-worthy mane.