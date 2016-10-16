5 Times Julianne Hough Made Hair Accessories Work 

I can manage to work a headband (at the gym), and I was a force to be reckoned with when wearing a high, flippy ponytail with a satin ribbon at age 7. But today, I haven’t figured out a way to wear hair accessories and have them look natural to my personal style—you know, like I wear them all the time and it's an effortless choice.
Julianne Hough, however, is a pro at making bobby pins, barrettes, headbands, and even diamond crowns (?!!?) work in real life. I'm being dead serious. The Dancing With the Stars judge is like a hair accessory whisperer, and to prove it, I've documented five of her best moments below.
-
Diamond Headpiece
Celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri had to utilize 37 bobby pins to place this diamond headpiece (which is actually a few different bejeweled pieces put together) on Julianne's head.
-
Simple Black Headband
We don't wear updos often, but when we do, it never hurts to add a little something-something. Julianne accented her voluminous style with a thin black headband, creating a style that will long live in red carpet history.
-
Bobby Pins
Why wear one bobby pin to just keep a curl in place when you can use, like, every single pin in the box to create this!?
-
Hair Ribbons
This is by far one of our favorite Julianne Hough hair moments—and trust us, there are many! We love how this hair ribbon was wrapped three times over her updo to create a triple headband effect. Just stunning.
-
Barrettes
See that minimal gold barrette securing the end of Julianne's messy topknot? It's actually a part of celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's Chloe + Isabel line, which means you can own it, too.