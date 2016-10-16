5 Times Julianne Hough Made Hair Accessories Work 

I can manage to work a headband (at the gym), and I was a force to be reckoned with when wearing a high, flippy ponytail with a satin ribbon at age 7. But today, I haven’t figured out a way to wear hair accessories and have them look natural to my personal style—you know, like I wear them all the time and it's an effortless choice.

Julianne Hough, however, is a pro at making bobby pins, barrettes, headbands, and even diamond crowns (?!!?) work in real life. I'm being dead serious. The Dancing With the Stars judge is like a hair accessory whisperer, and to prove it, I've documented five of her best moments below.