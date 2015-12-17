5 Times Brad Pitt's Movie Hairstyles Surprised Us

It’s common for actors to physically transform themselves for a movie role, and Brad Pitt is a pro at it. In his 25 year-plus career, he’s experimented with his body, his voice, and his hair to play a slew of interesting characters, from a Southern hitchhiker (Thelma & Louise) to a hillbilly World War II soldier (Inglorious Basterds). The common theme of all of his transformations: his malleable hair.

Just take his most recent look in The Big Short as an example. In the movie about the 2007-2008 collapse of the financial system, Pitt plays Ben Rickert, a retired Wall Street banker who has eyebrow-grazing, salt-and-pepper hair, and a full beard. His helmet hairstyle is so different from his normal strands that many thought it couldn’t possibly be his own. After all, his co-stars Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Christian Bale wore wigs during filming. But Pitt’s was real: “There is some confusion on this. Mine was not a wig!” he said at a screening.

This isn’t Pitt’s first big on-screen change. From the sky-high, the streaky, and the straight up stringy, scroll down to see his on-screen hairstyles that were truly memorable.