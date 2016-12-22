These Celebrities Made Us Want to Get Bangs in 2016

“Should I get bangs?” is probably a hair question you’ve asked yourself and annoyed your friends and family with once or twice. Anyone with fringe will tell you that adding face-framing pieces will completely change an entire look, but the cut is a major commitment that requires diligent upkeep care of regularly scheduled bang trims. Since "New Year, new hair" is a mantra most of us embrace, there’s no better time than the onset of 2017 to finally take the plunge and ask your stylist to cut add bangs to your style. Whether you long for full, blunt fringe, or wispy, eye-skimming strands, there’s a set of celebrity-approved bangs that your favorite stars rocked on the red carpet this year that are your perfect match. Real or faux, these are the best celebrity bang styles of 2016.
1. Rihanna
It's a scientific fact that RiRi can pull-off any hairstyle, including the set of wispy bangs spotted on her at the Billboard Music Awards.
2. Chloë Grace Moretz
If you haven't called up your stylist after seeing Moretz's long, wispy bangs, what are you waiting for?
3. Lily Collins
Collins center-parted fringe is a foolproof way to rock your bangs once they've grown out, but you don't have time to hit up the salon for a trim.
4. Ciara
A full fringe with longer, side pieces like Ciara's cut from the Billboard Music Awards is a flattering technique of framing your face shape.
5. Jessica Biel
Biel's soft, wavy bangs are the definition of #HairGoals.
6. Ariana Grande
One way to spice up your everyday look? Just add blunt bangs like Grande did to update her signature high pony.
7. Katie Holmes
Holmes has flirted with bangs before, but that doesn't make us any less in love with her choppy, eye-grazing fringe—even if it was faux.
8. Gigi Hadid
Hadid's piece-y bangs at the MTV Movie Awards may have been faux, but they were so convincing we almost went out and got our own set the next day.
9. Selena Gomez
Soft, peek-a-boo bangs like Gomez's will balance a heart-shaped face with smaller features, and add an edge to a flowing mane.
10. Karlie Kloss
There's no better way to make a cut feel fresh and new again than with brow-skimming bangs like the clip-in piece Kloss wore to Paris Fashion Week.