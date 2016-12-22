These Celebrities Made Us Want to Get Bangs in 2016

“Should I get bangs?” is probably a hair question you’ve asked yourself and annoyed your friends and family with once or twice. Anyone with fringe will tell you that adding face-framing pieces will completely change an entire look, but the cut is a major commitment that requires diligent upkeep care of regularly scheduled bang trims. Since "New Year, new hair" is a mantra most of us embrace, there’s no better time than the onset of 2017 to finally take the plunge and ask your stylist to cut add bangs to your style. Whether you long for full, blunt fringe, or wispy, eye-skimming strands, there’s a set of celebrity-approved bangs that your favorite stars rocked on the red carpet this year that are your perfect match. Real or faux, these are the best celebrity bang styles of 2016.