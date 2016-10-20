Perhaps one of the most versatile ways to wear your hair, half-up styles are appropriate for virtually any occasion, any time of day. Consider it the happy medium when you’re so indecisive you can barely decide on your morning coffee order, let alone whether you should leave your strands down and flowing or throw them up. If you’re at a loss on how to upgrade your half-up styles beyond a simple pony, look no further than your favorite celebs for some much-needed #HairInspo. Here we have 10 celebrity-approved half-up hairstyles to try now.