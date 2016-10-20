Perhaps one of the most versatile ways to wear your hair, half-up styles are appropriate for virtually any occasion, any time of day. Consider it the happy medium when you’re so indecisive you can barely decide on your morning coffee order, let alone whether you should leave your strands down and flowing or throw them up. If you’re at a loss on how to upgrade your half-up styles beyond a simple pony, look no further than your favorite celebs for some much-needed #HairInspo. Here we have 10 celebrity-approved half-up hairstyles to try now.
1. Gabrielle Union
Proof that simply changing your part can make a major impact: Gabrielle’s side-swept half-pony with a touch of volume at the crown lends a retro vibe to the style.
2. Jessica Alba
It’s all in the details: Along with spritzing your strands with a wave spray such as Honest Beauty Honestly Effortless Sea Salt Spray ($18; honestbeauty.com) to enhance your natural texture, take a cue from Jessica and wrap a piece of your hair around your high half-pony to add a little something extra to the effortless style.
3. Kristen Stewart
Kristen never fails to serve up edgy hairstyles. If you’re looking for a cool way to wear to partially up, look no further than her 2016 Met Costume Institute Gala style. And the actress’ 'do is surprisingly easy to DIY yourself: Just braid and twist sections of your upper layers and add a handful of bobby pins.
4. Ariana Grande
Take your half-up style to new heights like Ariana Grande on the 2016 VMAs red carpet, by gathering the top layer of your hair and twisting it into a top-knot that sits at the top of your head.
5. Bella Hadid
If you opt to go sleek and straight like Bella, prep your hair first with a shine-enhancing mask such as Gloss Modern High-Gloss Masque ($65; sephora.com) so strands are extra glossy.
6. Emilia Clarke
If you're looking for a pretty and polished option, look no further than Emilia's tied-back natural waves.
7. Rooney Mara
For a subtler approach to a half-up top-knot like Rooney Mara's 'do, use a smaller section of your hair to create your bun and tie it up so it sits at your crown.
8. Rihanna
Leave it to Ri Ri to know how to get your hair up and out of your face without going into the formal updo territory. The singer’s high half-pony is a pretty way to show off your naturally curly hair or second-day waves.
9. Hailee Steinfeld
To create Hailee’s tousled bohemian half-up ‘do she wore to the 2016 VMAs, Dove celebrity hairstylist Mark Townsend spritzed and teased the star’s roots with Dove Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($4; target.com) and then pulled her hair into an “almost braid” the top of her head, securing it with a Blax elastic. As final touches, the pro added random braids throughout Hailee’s hair, weaving leather and velvet through the plaits.
10. Jennifer Lopez
J. Lo's bouncy cascading curls are a glamorous take on a half-up style. To amp up your own volume, run L'Oreal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Volume Inject Mousse ($3; target.com) through your hair when it's damp.