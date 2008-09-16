Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Celebrity Hair Transformations
-
1. Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl may have won our hearts as the very smart (and very blond) Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy, but the actress has since experiment with strawberry blond, rich auburn and now a bold espresso shade. “At her request, I took Katherine a deep rich chocolate brown. It's the darkest she’s ever been, and she loves it," said her colorist Kim Vo.
Try on Katherine Heigl's many hairstyles now!
-
2. Carey Mulligan
Colorist Laurie Foley of L'Atelier de Laurie in New York City, gave Carey Mulligan her russet brown strands. "It was a clean single process color," said Foley. "I mixed a bronzey copper hue in with a sandy color, which gave the hair that much more shimmer and shine in the light." In early 2010, Mulligan debuted a brand new platinum blond shade, which Foley was equally enamored of. "The icy blond works with her skintone," she says.
Try on Carey Mulligan's many hairstyles now!
-
3. Hayden Panettiere
In January 2010, Hayden Panettiere said goodbye to honey blond strands and thick bangs for a rich auburn shade.
Try on Hayden Panettiere's many hairstyles now!
-
4. Gwyneth Paltrow
Celebrity stylist David Babaii, who has worked with Gwyneth Paltrow, says her long style "created versatility and the opportunity to wear it many different ways.” When she wanted an update, she opted for a razor-sharp, shoulder-length style that's longer than the trendy bob yet very modern. "The bob is a classic but a lot depends on your face shape in selecting the length and angle," notes Babaii.
Try on Gwyneth Paltrow's many hairstyles now!
-
5. Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway traded in her long, playful curls for a sleek and polished bob. "This cut is very sophisticated and really shows her glamorous side," says N.Y.C-based stylist Naomi Knights. "The length really frames the proportion of her face bringing into focus strong qualities like her lips and nose. By changing the layers, this cut can work on anybody," said Knights. If you have a long or round face, ask your stylist to adapt this to your face shape, either keeping it rounder and fuller (for long or narrow faces) or longer and straighter (to even out roundness).
Try on Anne Hathaway's many hairstyles now!
-
6. Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson's soft curls and short bangs were a fun style, but her chin-framing bob gave the Oscar winner a new attitude." The look is more sleek and sophisticated," says celebrity stylist Edward Tricomi. "She looks well put together and sexy." To achieve Hudson's look, "make sure the hair is cut around the shape of your face and your jawline," says Tricomi. Work pomade into the bangs and the ends to keep the look sleek.
Try on Jennifer Hudson's many hairstyles now!
-
7. Liv Tyler
When it was time for a change, Liv Tyler opted for a short, wavy coif, losing length and gaining even more sex appeal. "Her cut is extremely stylish and looks forever classy-this is a timeless look she can pull off at anytime," says N.Y.C.-based stylist Valery Joseph. "Most people don’t realize they can pull of a short, sassy cut like this." The trick to this one-layer style is, as always, having a stylist work with your face shape. Full, round face frames should opt for a longer version of the cut.
Try on Liv Tyler's many hairstyles now!
-
8. Eva Longoria
For years, Eva Longoria Parker's layered hair has complemented her feminine style, but when her Desperate Housewives character transformed for upcoming episodes, the actress followed suit. "This length is cut properly to shape her face in the perfect way," says L.A.-based hair stylist Robert Vetica. "It's layered and angled in the back and longer in front to give it dimension." This cut, which works best on straight or slightly wavy hair, can be blown-dry straight, or left loose and wavy for a more playful feel. For something more elegant, slick it back with strong gel.
Try on Eva Longoria Parker's many hairstyles now!
-
9. Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon wowed audiences at the 2007 Golden Globes when she debuted a new do of long layers and asymmetrical bangs. More recently, she brought out another new style: she kept the bangs but lost the length, opting for a bob that accentuates her heart-shaped face. "Adapt layers to work with your face shape," says celebrity hairstylist Francky L'Official who has worked with Witherspoon. "The bangs elongate her heart-shape face and narrow her forehead."
Try on Reese Witherspoon's many hairstyles now!
-
10. America Ferrera
The Ugly Betty star's flowy length gave her a youthful look, while her shorter style "lifts and frames her face, making her look more chic, sophisticated and fun!" says celebrity stylist Edward Tricomi. He recommends applying finishing cream as a last step to get a smooth look.
Try on America Ferrera's many hairstyles now!
1 of 10
Katherine Heigl may have won our hearts as the very smart (and very blond) Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy, but the actress has since experiment with strawberry blond, rich auburn and now a bold espresso shade. “At her request, I took Katherine a deep rich chocolate brown. It's the darkest she’s ever been, and she loves it," said her colorist Kim Vo.
Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl may have won our hearts as the very smart (and very blond) Dr. Izzie Stevens on Grey's Anatomy, but the actress has since experiment with strawberry blond, rich auburn and now a bold espresso shade. “At her request, I took Katherine a deep rich chocolate brown. It's the darkest she’s ever been, and she loves it," said her colorist Kim Vo.
Try on Katherine Heigl's many hairstyles now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 9, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
How the Hell Does Kate Middleton's Hair Always Look So Good?
Mar 7, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
The Most Iconic Angled Bob Haircuts of All Time
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:30 AM
Mandy Moore Is Bringing Back Her Early 2000s Hair Color
Feb 26, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
Meet the Man Julia Roberts and Sarah Jessica Parker Trust With Their Hair
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
7 Simple Updos You Can Create in 15 Minutes Or Less
Feb 20, 2018 @ 4:30 PM
Hailey Baldwin Just Pulled Off Two Risky Hair Trends at Once
Feb 13, 2018 @ 3:30 PM