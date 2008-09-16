Anne Hathaway traded in her long, playful curls for a sleek and polished bob. "This cut is very sophisticated and really shows her glamorous side," says N.Y.C-based stylist Naomi Knights. "The length really frames the proportion of her face bringing into focus strong qualities like her lips and nose. By changing the layers, this cut can work on anybody," said Knights. If you have a long or round face, ask your stylist to adapt this to your face shape, either keeping it rounder and fuller (for long or narrow faces) or longer and straighter (to even out roundness).



