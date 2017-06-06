10 Celebrity Dark Brown Hair Colors to Inspire Your Next Dye Job 

It's time to finally stop believing that blondes have more fun. Many of our Hollywood hair crushes are proof that brown hair doesn't always equal boring. Some of our favorite celebs are currently rocking shades that blur the line between brown and black. The glossy, shiny finish of these darker hair colors are reason enough to consider switching things up and trying a deep brunette.

Whether you've been dying to go dark, or want to freshen up your current brunette shade, we've rounded up our favorite 10 stars with dark brown hair to inspire your next dye job.

