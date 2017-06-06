10 Celebrity Dark Brown Hair Colors to Inspire Your Next Dye Job 

It's time to finally stop believing that blondes have more fun. Many of our Hollywood hair crushes are proof that brown hair doesn't always equal boring. Some of our favorite celebs are currently rocking shades that blur the line between brown and black. The glossy, shiny finish of these darker hair colors are reason enough to consider switching things up and trying a deep brunette.
Whether you've been dying to go dark, or want to freshen up your current brunette shade, we've rounded up our favorite 10 stars with dark brown hair to inspire your next dye job.
1. Naomie Harris
If you're wondering how to brighten up your chocolate brown hair for summer without completely going light, Naomie's face-framing honey streaks are a happy medium. The beauty of opting for a similar highlight placement is that you won't have to deal with roots as your dye job starts to grow out.
2. Dakota Johnson
Along with her bangs, Dakota's rich chocolate brown shade has become her signature look. The color's cool undertones makes light eyes pop.
3. Selena Gomez
Long and wavy or shoulder-grazing and sleek, Selena's subtle sun-kissed streaks add warmth to her cool deep brown hair color.
4. Emily Ratajkowski
Who says bombshells are always blonde? Sorry Marilyn, but Emily's long, voluminous, layered strands prove otherwise.
5. Lily Collins
Not all balayage or ombré hair has to go from brown to blonde. Lily's highlights are just a few shades lighter than her cool dark brown base and give the illusion of hair shimmering in the sunlight.
6. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka has always been a brunette. Although we'll always say never say never, we don't see her swapping her shiny espresso shade for blonde any time soon.
7. Kerry Washington
Kerry's cool, chocolate brown color is one of the many reasons why she'll always be one of our hair crushes.
8. Shay Mitchell
We don't know what's more covetable: Shay's waist-length strands or caramel ombré warms up her dark color.
9. Bella Hadid
If there were any doubts that brunettes don't have nearly as much fun as blondes Bella, has dispelled them. The model is actually a natural blonde and makes regular salon visits to maintain her deep brown hair.
10. Lea Michele
Lea's subtle balayage highlights add natural-looking dimension to her dark brown shade.