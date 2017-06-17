Definitive Proof a High, Tight Ponytail Can Transform Your Entire Face

Long may the cheerleader ponytail reign.

It's a look you've known and loved since middle schools, and stars like Selena Gomez aren't so eager to let the trend die so soon. What's most mesmerizing, in our opinion, is how a super-high, tight ponytail can have a completely transformative effect on a person's face. Every time we do it, we're always amazed at how high our brows look, and how all of our features instantly become more lifted. Scroll down to see how different 6 stars look with their hair pulled back, and use the image slider to veer between the before and after. Trust us, it's pretty hypnotizing...