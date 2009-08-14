Jun 6, 2016 @ 3:15 PM
Curly-Haired Celebrities
-
1. Salma Hayek
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Hayek wore lush ombre curls with a center part. "Salma's hair was long, glamorous, and luxurious," said her hairstylist Robert Vetica. "I was inspired by the dramatic design of her dress, and wanted to put a modern twist on a look typical of Hollywood's Film Noir period.
Try on Salma Hayek's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-
2. Vanessa Hudgens
THE LOOK Tousled curls
HOW-TO "This look is classic Vanessa," says her stylist Bruce Wayne. For sexy fullness spray roots with volumizer and blow-dry. Wrap one-inch sections around a large iron, alternating curls towards and away from the face. Flip head upside-down and finger-comb hair from scalp to end. Finish with a mist of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Never brush or comb to this style," says Wayne. "Your hair should have a sexy 'no rhyme or reason' randomness."
BUY ONLINE NOW L'Oreal Elnett, $13; target.com
Try on Vanessa's hair now!
-
3. Kate Hudson
THE LOOK Bohemian curls
HOW-TO Kate’s stylist, David Babaii says to start by spraying wet hair with beach spray and scrunch the product into the hair (which is what he did for this look). Then blow-dry hair roughly and when it’s dry, split the hair into three parts: top, sides and back and then curl small sections within each part. “I use a one-and-a-half inch ceramic curling iron to create her classic Bohemian Beach Waves.” Finish with styling spray.
INSIDER TRICK “This style works best on hair that doesn’t resist being curly,” says Babaii. “If your hair is bone straight you shouldn’t attempt to force your hair to be unnatural.”
BUY ONLINE NOW David Babaii for Wild Aid Bohemian Beach Spray, $12; db4wildaid.com.
Try on Kate's hair now!
-
4. Mischa Barton
THE LOOK Long, Loose Curls
HOW-TO After washing, spray the hair with volumizing spray to give it some initial body. Flip your hair over and blow the hair half-way dry. Flip your hair back over and curl using medium rollers. Spray on a light hairspray and let hair cool. After a few hours remove the rollers and run your fingers lightly through the curls to loosen them up. Make sure to allow yourself enough time to wash, dry and let the curls sit in the rollers for a few hours so it will last all night.
INSIDER TRICK "If you don't like rollers, an alternative is to use your own fingers," says Daniel Fortunato of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa. "Twist the hair and circle into a little bun and pin it up."
BUY ONLINE NOW Volume Expansion Spray, Kerastase, $26; luxuryparlor.com.
Try on Mischa's hair now!
-
5. Sarah Jessica Parker
THE LOOK Full curls
HOW-TO Stylist Anthony Cristiano says to use large hot rollers to get this look. "Create a brick-laying pattern throughout the hair," says Cristiano. "Once curls are cool, spray on Elnett hairspray to hold the look, then gently unroll the rollers and rake through hair with your fingers."
INSIDER TRICK " If you have an oval face you can do a center part; if you have a square face try a part slightly off center," says Cristiano.
BUY ONLINE NOW Elnett hairspray, $29; at pircosmetics.com.
Try on Sarah Jessica's hair now!
-
6. Katherine Heigl
THE LOOK Big glamour curls
HOW-TO Apply gel to wet hair and blow-dry with a large brush to create body. Get the curls by using two-inch hot rollers and let set for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove rollers, create a side part and gently brush hair with a flat brush, and set with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Wrap hair vertically around rollers and roll just to the eye level, "so the top stays smooth," says stylist Elvin Arvelo of N.Y.C.'s Julien Farel Salon. "The front pieces should be pulled forward and wrapped around large rollers."
BUY ONLINE NOW Kiehl's Clean-Hold Styling Gel, $13.50; www.nordstrom.com.
Try on Katherine's hair now!
-
7. Jennifer Lopez
THE LOOK Voluminous curls
HOW-TO Spray leave-in conditioner on wet hair, apply mousse to roots and then air-dry. Curl two-inch sections of hair. Finish with shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK When using a curling iron, stylist Marco Maranghello says to never hold it on your hair for more than 20 seconds.
BUY ONLINE NOW Kiehl's Panthenol Protein Hair Conditioner Softener, $15.50; kiehls.com.
Try on Jennifer's hair now!
-
8. Angelina Jolie
THE LOOK Large-barrel curls
HOW-TO With a one-inch curling iron, curl one-inch sections of hair, holding the iron vertically. "When finished, flip head over and massage scalp with a smoothing fluid," says stylist Gary Howse. Flip back and brush lightly with a Mason Pearson brush or other boar bristle brush.
INSIDER TRICK "Don't be afraid to brush the curls," says Manuel. "They will drop a bit but still look bouncy and full."
BUY ONLINE NOW Salon Straight No-Iron Smoothing Fluid, mark, $5; avon.com.
Try on Angelina's hair now!
-
9. Leighton Meester
THE LOOK Long, full curls
HOW-TO Start by blowing the hair dry with a round brush, suggests hairstylist Charles Baker Strahan, who created Meester's look. Then curl the top and sides in two-inch sections with a 1¼-inch curling iron, and while the hair is still hot, set velcro rollers throughout. Remove the rollers and brush through with a large paddle brush to blend.
INSIDER TRICK "Using a styling spray before drying creates the perfect matte looking finish," says Baker Strahan.
BUY ONLINE NOW Herbal Essence Set Me Up Spray Gel, $3.99; drugstore.com
Try on Leighton's hair now!
-
10. Carrie Underwood
THE LOOK Half-up with cascading curls
HOW-TO Using a curling iron, curl one-inch sections around the entire head. After all the hair is curled, gently loosen the curls with your fingers. Tease the hair at the crown and secure pieces from the sides of the crown with a pretty clip, letting bangs or face-framing pieces fall out. Finish with a light coating of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Make sure the ends are smoothly clamped into the curling iron so you don't get split ends," says stylist Jerome Lordet..
BUY ONLINE NOW Nick Chavez Angel Wings Light Hairspray, $22; Ulta.com
Try on Carrie's hair now!
-
11. Miley Cyrus
THE LOOK Wavy half-up style
HOW-TO Derek Smart, of Sally Hershberger L.A., says to start by applying a styling product to wet hair and then use a large round brush to blow-dry the hair smooth. “Divide your hair with a center part, then take a large curling iron and wrap the hair from mid-length to the ends around the barrel of the iron, curling all the hair in a downward motion,” says Smart. Pull a small section from each side of the head and bring together in the back and secure with a bobby pin or hair accessory.
INSIDER TRICK After you finish curling the whole head, let the hair cool down and then run your fingers through the curls to give the soft, separated waves.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sally Hershberger Style Primer, $12.50; at walgreens.com.
Try on Miley's hair now!
-
12. Renee Zellweger
THE LOOK Piled curls
HOW-TO Stylist Paul Labrecque created this look by putting his style foam on wet hair and then diffusing it. “I then used a medium-barrel iron to set the hair and then pinned the curls to the head,” Labrecque says. He finished with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK When pinning up the curls, pull the hair up high and hold with one hand while you use the other hand to randomly pin hair around the head.
BUY ONLINE NOW Paul Labrecque Color Style Fade Prevention Foam, $22; at paullabrecque.com.
Try on Renee's hair now!
-
13. Sandra Oh
THE LOOK Pinned-up short curls
HOW-TO Using a small-to-medium barrel curling iron, curl hair from ends to roots. Set with flexible hold hairspray, and starting with the back, pin sections of hair up, leaving a few inches of curls in the front to frame the face.
INSIDER TRICK "Once hair is set, try not to play with it," says stylist Joquin Hortal. Touching the curls creates unwanted frizz.
BUY ONLINE NOW Conair Infiniti Tourmaline Ceramic Curling Iron, $28.99; Drugstore.com
Try on Sandra's hair now!
-
14. Anne Hathaway
THE LOOK Long uniform curls
HOW-TO Cleanse with a curl-enhancing shampoo and conditioner. Spritz curl-defining spray on wet hair and blow-dry. Using a one-inch curling iron, curl small sections of hair until entire head is done. Hold with a heavy hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Ionic tourmaline dryers, like T3, are great for fine hair or very curly hair, according to stylist River Lloyd.
BUY ONLINE NOW T3 Bespoke Labs Featherweight Dryer, $200; nordstrom.com.
Try on Anne's hair now!
-
15. Natalie Portman
THE LOOK Deep side part with low full curls
HOW-TO Create a deep side part. Then wrap two-inch sections of hair in hot rollers. Roll the sections under so the curler sits horizontally, and roll up to chin level, not all the way to the scalp. Let set for 15 minutes, remove, and spray with hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK This style is a great one for second-day hair and hairspray will dry up any excess oil at the scalp.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phytolaque Hair Spray, $18; Ulta.com
Try on Natalie's hair now!
-
16. Rebecca Romijn
THE LOOK Low waves
HOW-TO After washing, apply a wave-defining product and blow-dry. Spray hair with hairspray and curl pieces with a two-inch curling iron. Rub a light styling cream between fingers and gently separate the curls to create subtle waves.
INSIDER TRICK Add instant volume on top by switching your part half-way through the day.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bumble & Bumble Surf Spray, $24; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on Rebecca's hair now!
-
17. Katherine Heigl
THE LOOK '50s glamour
HOW-TO Start with the top of the head and place dry rollers (Velcro or foam) in wet hair, says stylist Jamie Bakos. Roll hair away from the face with one-inch sections until entire head is complete, then blow-dry. Remove rollers and run fingers through the hair and shake. Spray with light hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK After choosing a part, lightly tuck hair behind the ear, keeping the curls in form.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rene Furterer Finishing Hair Spray; $27; dermstore.com.
Try on Katherine's hair now!
-
18. Taylor Swift
THE LOOK Silver eyes
MAKEUP ARTIST Lorrie Turk
HOW-TO Turk sparsely applied an illuminating foundation to Taylor's skin, blending it in with a Beauty Blender sponge and then used conealer to illuminate the under-eye area. On the eyes, Turk applied pale gray on the entire eye area, dark gray shadow from the outer corner into the crease, and frosty white to the inner corner of the eye "to add light and make the eye really sparkle," says Turk. She then used a flat liner brush to line the upper lash line, pushing the product into the lashes and applied several coats of black mascara to both the top and bottom lashes. Cheeks were layered with pink cream blush and petunia-pink powder blush. Lips were lush with a chubby pink-mauve pencil and cotton candy gloss.
INSIDER TRICK Turk started by putting primer on the face and eyelids-this step ensures better staying-power for the makeup.
-
19. Debra Messing
THE LOOK Long thick curls with deep side part
HOW-TO Towel-dry washed hair until almost dry, then apply hair gel. Make a deep side part with a comb or your finger. With a two-inch curling iron, wrap large sections in the iron and hold for ten seconds and release.
INSIDER TRICK When releasing hair from the curling iron, let it drop out to get smooth, loose curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW Jack Black Body Building Hair Gel, $15; sephora.com.
Try on curly hair now!
-
20. Mischa Barton
THE LOOK Full, curly side style
HOW-TO Before blow-drying, add a texturizer to wet hair. Use a round brush to create lift at the root, says stylist Tom Brophy. Use a large curling iron to curl small sections around the entire head. "Start with the iron at the middle of the hair shaft, wrap the hair around the iron instead of starting with the iron at the end and curling up," says Brophy. Tease at the crown and then pull the hair to the side and secure with pins and hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK "Instead of using one size iron, use different size curling irons to add dimension to this look," says Brophy.
BUY ONLINE NOW Babyliss Conair Curling Iron, $81; at planetbeauty.com.
Try on Mischa's hair now!
-
21. Nicole Kidman
THE LOOK Lush curls
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a large round brush. Once hair is completely dry, take two-inch sections of hair, spritz with Spray de Mode hairspray and starting from the mid-shaft, curl the hair around the iron. Proceed in this manner around the entire head, says Bumble and bumble stylist Michele Fiona. Once complete, finish with a shine spray and rake fingers through hair to lengthen curls.
INSIDER TRICK "Curling hair around the iron gives it a nice ropiness and keeps it from looking too done," says Fiona.
BUY ONLINE NOW Spray de Mode, Bumble and bumble, $30; fredsegalbeauty.com.
Try on Nicole's hair now!
-
22. AnnaLynne McCord
THE LOOK Soft, tight curls
HOW-TO Stylist Steve Mason, who created this look, rubbed mousse into wet hair for hold. He blew it dry, then went through the entire head with a curling iron, holding the tool vertically so the spirals fall straight down. He finished with a shot of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK “Make sure all the curls go in the same direction,” says Mason. "It looks prettier and more polished."
BUY ONLINE NOW Kerastase Nutri-Sculpt Mousse, $23; beautybythecase.com.
Try on AnnaLynne's hair now!
1 of 22
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
Salma Hayek
WHEN: The 2012 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS: Hayek wore lush ombre curls with a center part. "Salma's hair was long, glamorous, and luxurious," said her hairstylist Robert Vetica. "I was inspired by the dramatic design of her dress, and wanted to put a modern twist on a look typical of Hollywood's Film Noir period.
Try on Salma Hayek's many hairstyles in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
May 20, 2016 @ 9:50 AM
This Vlogger Is Using Balloons to Curl Her Hair
Feb 25, 2016 @ 4:00 PM
Natural Hair Was One of NYFW's Biggest Beauty Trends
Jan 13, 2016 @ 4:30 PM
The Adorable Natural-Haired Dolls We've All Been Waiting For
Nov 12, 2015 @ 8:00 PM
The Secret to Ciara's Perfect Vacation Curls Is Easier Than You Think
Nov 12, 2015 @ 2:00 PM
Why One Model's Hair Made History at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Oct 9, 2013 @ 1:35 PM
Natural Curls
Jul 10, 2007 @ 6:31 PM