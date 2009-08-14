THE LOOK Long, Loose Curls

HOW-TO After washing, spray the hair with volumizing spray to give it some initial body. Flip your hair over and blow the hair half-way dry. Flip your hair back over and curl using medium rollers. Spray on a light hairspray and let hair cool. After a few hours remove the rollers and run your fingers lightly through the curls to loosen them up. Make sure to allow yourself enough time to wash, dry and let the curls sit in the rollers for a few hours so it will last all night.

INSIDER TRICK "If you don't like rollers, an alternative is to use your own fingers," says Daniel Fortunato of the Patrick Melville Salon and Spa. "Twist the hair and circle into a little bun and pin it up."

