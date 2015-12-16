These Are the 13 Best Rainbow Hair Colors of 2015

It's official: We're dubbing 2015 the year of rainbow hair. While stars like Katy Perry have long been rotating the ROYGBIV spectrum with every salon visit, over the course of the past 365 days, celebrities who rarely veered from their signature styles, such as Tyra Banks and Miranda Lambert hopped onboard the trend. But it wasn't just the girls who got in on the fun—Jared Leto and Joe Jonas were two of our favorite boys who continued to make the rainbow connection, and we're hoping 2016 is just as bold and beautiful. Scroll down to see our favorite Day-Glo hair colors of the year.
1. Katy Perry
Just when we thought her rainbow streak had ended for the time being, Perry rolled up to the Grammys in February with a wavy, lavender-tinted bob.
2. Tyra Banks
Rocking a shade she dubbed "champagne rose," Banks celebrated her birthday in December by adding some gorgeous petal-toned highlights to her layers.
3. Joe Jonas
The Day-Glo hair movement isn't restricted to the girls' club—Jonas added a jewel-toned streak to his strands as an impromptu makeover when he had an hour to spare between shows. "It was something I wanted to do for a while, and I never really had the time," he told InStyle. "It was really spontaneous. It wasn't premeditated at all."
4. Miranda Lambert
Many speculated that Lambert's new 'do was a dig at the '90s-era pink worn by Gwen Stefani, who the star's ex-husband, Blake Shelton, is dating, but the country singer simply wanted to try out a new shade—not throw it. "I wanted to go for something sleek and sexy, with a pop of pink for a little excitement," says Lambert's hairstylist Johnny Lavoy on his inspiration.
5. Georgia May Jagger
Thanks to London's trendy Bleach salon, Jagger got the Rainbow Brite special, featuring a sweet color spread of pastels.
6. Taraji P. Henson
Queen Cookie Lyons gave her lob a daring ombré effect with a rich purple that faded to a pale silver hue.
7. Gigi Hadid
For a brief moment in August, Hadid hopped on the rainbow hair bandwagon with powder blue tips.
8. Jared Leto
He may have sung an ode to his car named Red on My So-Called Life back in '94 as Jordan Catalano, but this year, Leto was clearly thinking pink.
9. Hilary Duff
Lizzie McGuire achieved mermaid status in the spring by shifting her natural blonde to solid blue.
10. Nicole Richie
Ever the hair color chameleon, Richie kicked off the year by taking her platinum pixie to an eye-catching shade of hot pink.
11. Britney Spears
Over the summer, Spears worked a mermaid-esque ombré effect, which began with a pale turquoise at mid-length that faded to an amethyst tone.
12. Kelly Ripa
We never thought we'd see the day Ripa would go hot pink, but sure enough on a fateful day in June, she did, only to debut a bright blue shade shortly after.
13. Kylie Jenner
Though Jenner's lengthy mint extensions were temporary, they were definitely notable, not to mention totally appropriate for the opening of The Sugar Factory in New York City.