Brunet Hair
-
1. Megan Fox
WHEN The 2011 Golden Globes
WHY IT WORKS Va-va-va-voom. This screen siren looked extra sexy with shiny, sculpted waves. The finishing touch: a gorgeous brunet hue that colorist Negin Zand took six months to perfect. "I gradually lightened her hair," said Zand. "She went from jet black to a medium brown with golden highlights."
-
2. Julia Roberts
THE LOOK Long soft waves
HOW-TO Start with a root lifting spray, like Davines. Use a professional blow-dryer with a nozzle to smooth coarse hair. (Flat hair, doesn't need a nozzle.) Using a medium-size round brush, wrap sections of hair around the brush, rolling under, toward the face. Blast the hair with heat and then hold the brush for a few seconds. "The hair will form to the cylinder of the brush and give a nice wave," says stylist Guy Riggio of the John Frieda Salon in L.A.
INSIDER TRICK "This classic look works best on hair with long layers," says Riggio.
BUY ONLINE NOW Davines Defining Texturizer, $16; fourseasonsproducts.com.
-
3. Hilary Duff
THE LOOK Long loose waves
HOW-TO "Blow-dry with a round brush as if it were to be worn straight," says stylist Elvin Arvelo. Wrap hair around the brush from the ear down, like a roller, and blast with heat. Hold brush with hair still around it for five seconds while it cools, then unroll. Finish by finger combing and add hairspray to hold the style.
INSIDER TRICK As a quick alternative, try drying hair with a tool specifically designed to create waves, like the one below.
BUY ONLINE NOW Curl Fusion Ionic Styler, $34; www.conair-store.com.
-
4. Rachel Bilson
THE LOOK Long layers with volume
HOW-TO Blow-dry hair with a three-inch round brush and then back-comb at the crown. Finish with a middle part.
INSIDER TRICK For subtle waves like Rachel's, curl the ends with a two-inch iron.
-
5. Angelina Jolie
THE LOOK Loose, natural hair
HOW-TO David Babaii created Jolie’s look by blow-drying the hair with a large round brush. When the whole head was dry, he took large sections of hair and twisted each around the brush and spritzed with his Bohemian Beach Spray (leaving the brush wrapped). Using the dryer's low speed, he gave each section a blast of warm air. After hair cooled, the section was gently unwrapped from the brush.
INSIDER TRICK Babaii finished the look by scrunching the beach spray in for a little extra volume and lift.
BUY ONLINE NOW David Babaii Bohemian Beach Spray, $12; at db4wildaid.com.
-
6. Vanessa Minnillo
THE LOOK Long, sleek and straight with side part
HOW-TO Use a straightening serum on wet hair, then blow dry with a large round brush. Finish with a light coating of hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Juan Carlos Maciques says when applying hairspray, mist it, moving the can continuously. "You want the hair to move and not be an entity all its own."
BUY ONLINE NOW Fekkai COIFF Sheer Hold Hairspray, $23; drugstore.com.
-
7. Sandra Bullock
THE LOOK Long blunt bangs
HOW-TO Bangs instantly add youth. Sandra Bullock's bangs are cut straight across the face and then slightly turn down as they blend into the rest of her hair.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Jonathan Antin says that you don't want a greasy product in the bangs that will weigh them down.
BUY ONLINE NOW Buy Online Now: Jonathan Dirt Texturizing Paste, $26; sephora.com.
-
8. Jessica Alba
THE LOOK Small braid and side hair
HOW-TO Start with leave-in conditioner and volumizer on wet hair before blow-drying, which is what Robert Ramos did for this look. Use a large-barrel curling iron on sections around the whole head, holding the iron vertically for a few seconds in the hair to create soft curls throughout. Then French braid a section of hair from the part diagonally down toward the neck and secure with a bobby pin. Leave the rest of the hair loose and pulled to the front shoulder.
INSIDER TRICK If a French braid is too much of a challenge, you can also twist a section down the back, gathering hair as you go, to create the same effect.
BUY ONLINE NOW Robert Ramos spray leave-in, $25; robertramos.com.
-
9. America Ferrera
THE LOOK Shoulder-length hair with volume
HOW-TO Start by applying a volumizing mousse to wet hair. Blow-dry hair with a round brush and smooth ends with a straightening serum.
INSIDER TRICK Stylist Eva Scrivo says to get ample volume, style with a large round brush.
-
10. Frieda Pinto
THE LOOK Flirty lob
HOW-TO To prep hair, spritz volumizing tonic onto roots, then blow-dry, lifting up at the crown for an extra boost. When strands are mostly dry, twirl sections around your fingers and secure them close to the scalp with a bobbi pin or soft clip. Blast cool air all over hair, then release curls. "I like to enhance waves with a curling iron afterwards," says Pinto's stylist. Finish with a dollop of styling texture balm smoothed just over ends.
INSIDER TRICK "When using a curling iron," her stylist says. "Wrap sections around the rod in alternating direction for a natural-looking effect."
BUY ONLINE NOW WEN Sweet Almond Mint Texture Balm, $18, amazon.com.
-
11. Natalie Portman
THE LOOK Soft waves with swooping bangs
HOW-TO Stylist David Babaii says to start with beach spray on wet hair and then blow-dry with a diffuser, using your hands instead of a brush to create texture. Use a large-barrel ceramic curling iron (Babaii likes FHI), alternating the direction of the curls. “To finish, run your fingers gently up each strand to create a soft backcombing effect,” says Babaiil. “This creates volume and added texture.”
INSIDER TRICK Style the bangs while blow-drying by blowing down on them; and don’t use the curling iron them.
BUY ONLINE NOW FHI ceramic curling iron, $195; folica.com.
-
12. Catherine Zeta-Jones
THE LOOK Pinned Pin-up retro curls
HOW-TO With dry straight hair, create a deep side part. It's easiest to split hair into three sections: the front on each side of the part, and the back. For the two side sections, roll hair in a curling iron, starting from the part and repeating to the height of the ear. While still in the curled position, gently pull out the iron, keeping the curl intact and clip it to the head. Curl the rest of the hair below the ear and let the curls fall when done. Unclip the upper-half curls and spray the entire head with strong-hold spray.
INSIDER TRICK The clips will add the wave crease in the hair.
BUY ONLINE NOW Karina Clips, $3; ulta.com.
-
13. Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner
