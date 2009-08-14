THE LOOK Small braid and side hair

HOW-TO Start with leave-in conditioner and volumizer on wet hair before blow-drying, which is what Robert Ramos did for this look. Use a large-barrel curling iron on sections around the whole head, holding the iron vertically for a few seconds in the hair to create soft curls throughout. Then French braid a section of hair from the part diagonally down toward the neck and secure with a bobby pin. Leave the rest of the hair loose and pulled to the front shoulder.

INSIDER TRICK If a French braid is too much of a challenge, you can also twist a section down the back, gathering hair as you go, to create the same effect.

