Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Bright Summer Makeup You Can Really Wear
-
1. Hot Pink Lipstick"The thing I love about bright pink lips is that they're ultra-feminine, but very graphic and modern at the same time," says makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, who created this look for Emma Stone. Adjust the shade you choose based on your skin-tone-and in this case, opposites attract. If you have a warm complexion like Olivia Munn, opt for a cooler pink. If your skin is cool like Gwen Stefani, a warmer, redder pink will work best. "Layering a hot pink lip stain under your lipstick will help it last all day," Goodwin adds.
-
2. Best BetsVincent Longo Thinstick Lipstick in Priscilla, $27; vincentlongo.com.
Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in Latino, $6; ulta.com.
-
3. Shades of Blue Eye ShadowThere's no doubt that nearly any shade of blue eye shadow is on-trend this season, but according to Ginnifer Goodwin's makeup artist Mai Quynh, who created this look for the star, the key is wearing one at a time. "Ginnifer's makeup works because it's one soft shade of turquoise. When you start layering different tones together, it can be too much," she says. So try a cobalt version like Mindy Kaling, or a rich navy like Amy Adams, and be measured with your application. "Keep the rest of your makeup very neutral, and don’t go past the crease," Quynh advises. "Otherwise, it can look very cheesy."
-
4. Best BetsNARS Cap Ferrat Eye Shadow Trio, $45; narscosmetics.com.
Stila Sparkle Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner, $22 each; stilacosmetics.com.
-
5. Glowy Pink BlushUsually, blush is product we prefer to blend in, not stand out. This summer it's a different story. "I love this shade on everyone," says makeup artist Amy Nadine, who works with Whitney Port. "Pick a warm shade with a hint of shimmer." (Cool tones look more artificial; shimmer helps draw attention to the cheeks.) To make sure your blush pops like Kim Kardashian's and Janelle Monae's, Nadine suggests layering. "Smile to find the apples of your cheeks, then rub in a cream blush with your finger tips, really taking time to blend the edges. Finish by swirling a pink powder across the entire cheekbone. It will intensify the color and keep it from rubbing off."
-
6. Best BetsBECCA Mineral Blush in Flowerchild, $32; beccacosmetics.com.
Make Up For Ever Uplight in #32 Sparkling Gold Pink, $29; sephora.com.
-
7. True Coral LipstickCoral is a dubious color word, describing everything from creamy sherbet to stop sign red. But the true below-the-sea shade is vibrant red with a hot orange finish-and it's everywhere this season. "I like to think of coral as an off red," says Fiona Stiles, the makeup artist who created this look for Elizabeth Banks. "Women with lighter skin, like Alexa Chung, might want something with more pink in it. Someone with a darker complexion, like Solange Knowles, will look best in more orangey versions." Whichever formula you choose, it's best to be precise. "Before applying, I like to soften the lip line by patting foundation around the edges of the mouth," Stiles says. "That way, when I brush on the lipstick, I can create a crisper shape."
-
8. Best BetsDolce amp Gabbana Classic Cream Lipstick in Venere, $30; saks.com.
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Siren, $8; drugstore.com.
-
9. Amethyst Eye ShadowAccording to Heidi Klum's makeup artist Linda Hay, purple eye shadow is actually a neutral shade, but adds more sparkle than standard browns. "Plus, it looks great on blondes and brunettes alike," she says, which is why it works on both Eva Longoria and Christina Milian. "The trick is to choose three or four purples and layer them on the lid from light to dark. Apply just the lighter hues for an accessible day look; rim the eye with the darker purple for more drama,” she advises. And keep the rest of your face color-free (read: no wild lipstick) or you can look clown-ish.
-
10. Best BetsWet N' Wild Color Icon Eye Shadow Palette in Petal Pusher, $5; drugstore.com.
Bare Escentuals Prime Time Primer Shadow in Chroma Violet, Available July 1, $18; bareescentuals.com.
Hot Pink Lipstick
