You've Got to See What Brie Larson Looks Like as a Redhead

Brie Larson has officially joined the ranks of Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Rihanna circa 2011 as one of Hollywood's hottest redheads. Yesterday, the actress was spotted leaving the salon in Los Angeles working a bold shade of copper. Larson has veered between brunette and blonde in the past, even going full-on platinum back in 2006, but auburn is a brand new look for the star. Similar to the Christina Hendricks effect, the hue looks so good, we'd swear she was born a redhead. No word yet on if the change came for a role or not, but we're feelin' it either way. Get a closer look at Larson's red hair in our gallery, and check out even more celebrity hair makeovers of 2016!