7 Times Shay Mitchell Gave Us Serious Braid Envy

We’re not telling a pretty little lie: Shay Mitchell is one of our ultimate celebrity beauty inspirations. Along with flawless red carpet makeup looks that never fail to make us swoon, the 28-year-old actress also knows how to serve up hairstyles so good that instantly find ourselves in front of our mirrors trying to recreate. While Shay’s loose waves and sleek ponytails are a sight to behold, more often than not we’re waxing poetic over the star’s daring takes on a style staple: the braid. Whenever we compose ourselves after freaking out over Shay’s latest plait, she delivers another Pinterest-worthy braid to wax poetic over. Here, we have Shay’s best braids that have given us the most hair envy.
1. The Braided Ponytail
Proof Shay can do both (at the same time): The actress took her futuristic triple pony to another planet by adding in thin braids woven with leather for an extra, unexpected detail.
2. The Braided Updo
Shay's pinned up plait is nothing like your high school prom updo. The seriously pretty style gives the red carpet standby a modern refresh.
3. The Pierced And Braided Top Knot
This is one style that can only truly be appreciated from the back. At the 2016 Teen Choice Awards, Shay's top knot may have looked red carpet glam from the front, but the edgy, pierced, tight center braid was the definition of cool.
4. The Boho Braid
This is how you master the side braid: Shay's loose side braid at the 2014 Teen Choice awards works on or off the red carpet.
5. The Braided Bun
A quick braid before pulling you hair up in a low bun like Shay's, gives the elegant style a literal twist.
6. The Tousled Braid
Few hairstyles are completely effortless, but Shay's pretty, toussled braid that can be styled in three minutes flat is the real-deal.
7. The Crown Braid
Shay's ethereal crown braid she wore to a visit at SirusXM's studio, is the definition of #braidgoals.