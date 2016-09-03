7 Times Shay Mitchell Gave Us Serious Braid Envy

We’re not telling a pretty little lie: Shay Mitchell is one of our ultimate celebrity beauty inspirations. Along with flawless red carpet makeup looks that never fail to make us swoon, the 28-year-old actress also knows how to serve up hairstyles so good that instantly find ourselves in front of our mirrors trying to recreate. While Shay’s loose waves and sleek ponytails are a sight to behold, more often than not we’re waxing poetic over the star’s daring takes on a style staple: the braid. Whenever we compose ourselves after freaking out over Shay’s latest plait, she delivers another Pinterest-worthy braid to wax poetic over. Here, we have Shay’s best braids that have given us the most hair envy.