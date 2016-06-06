Pretty Braids to Channel Your Inner Princess This Spring

Cinderalla #hairgoals right here. "When you think of Cinderella, you immediately picture her famous bright blonde bun and baby blue headband," says White Sands Haircare Creator, Fernando Salas. "I love how this style brings her look to modern day by still keeping the hair up, but bringing in a french braid."

Get the Look:

1. Mist hair with a texture spray like White Sands UnderCover Styling Spray to add the grit you need. Hair that is too silky or clean can feel slippery, causing hair to fall out of place or lose its shape. A bit of texture will also give this braid more volume and dimension, rather than lying flat or looking limp.

2. Begin a french braid and continue this technique throughout the whole head.

3. As you come down to the bottom, secure this tail with a clear elastic band.

4. The longer the hair, the longer the tail will be. This will allow for the bottom to be twisted into a mini side-chignon. If hair is short, add in a few clip-in extensions so there is enough hair at the end to roll up.

5. Before securing, spray the backs of each bobby pin with hairspray. This texture will keep everything in place, so your hair accessories lose their slip and stay in better. Make sure the hair tie is tucked in so you do not see the bottom of the french braid.

6. Do the same for the pins holding the flowers piece. Then, mist the look with a flexible hold finishing spray like White Sands Infinity. This spray will not only keep flyways at bay, but also increase shine.