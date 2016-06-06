Pretty Braids to Channel Your Inner Princess This Spring

Loving romantic and whimsy braids, too? They're perfect for summer and wedding season, obviously. Plus, they sure beat some expected (and honestly... boring or prom-like) updos. Here are a few of our ultimate favorites and suggestions on how to recreate them at home.
-
1. Cinderella
Cinderalla #hairgoals right here. "When you think of Cinderella, you immediately picture her famous bright blonde bun and baby blue headband," says White Sands Haircare Creator, Fernando Salas. "I love how this style brings her look to modern day by still keeping the hair up, but bringing in a french braid."
Get the Look:
1. Mist hair with a texture spray like White Sands UnderCover Styling Spray to add the grit you need. Hair that is too silky or clean can feel slippery, causing hair to fall out of place or lose its shape. A bit of texture will also give this braid more volume and dimension, rather than lying flat or looking limp.
2. Begin a french braid and continue this technique throughout the whole head.
3. As you come down to the bottom, secure this tail with a clear elastic band.
4. The longer the hair, the longer the tail will be. This will allow for the bottom to be twisted into a mini side-chignon. If hair is short, add in a few clip-in extensions so there is enough hair at the end to roll up.
5. Before securing, spray the backs of each bobby pin with hairspray. This texture will keep everything in place, so your hair accessories lose their slip and stay in better. Make sure the hair tie is tucked in so you do not see the bottom of the french braid.
6. Do the same for the pins holding the flowers piece. Then, mist the look with a flexible hold finishing spray like White Sands Infinity. This spray will not only keep flyways at bay, but also increase shine.
-
2. Milkmade braids
Stenson reveals how to copy this style, which would make the perfect bridal beauty look, from Lauren Conrad's Spring 2016 fashion show.
Get the Look:
1. Start on damp hair with the Matrix Style Link Mineral Airy Builder Mousseto add separation and reworkable body to the hair.
2. Next, create a center-part, bringing the hair down to create two side ponytails.
3. Then, fishtail braid each ponytail and bring the braids around to the front to create a crown.
4. Finally, pull pieces out to give a not-so-perfect finish.
-
3. Braided crown
An entire crown of softly textured braids is perfect for showing off major statement earrings, obviously. "People love a look that is ethereal and feminine, but not too girly," says Celebrity Hairstylist Laura Polko. "This fairytale braid is very pretty, but messy at the same time, so it doesn't look forced."
Get the Look:
1. Section the hair into 3-4 rough sections and braid the two on the outside, inside out, and to the nape of the neck.
2. Then, center one or two braids like a regular french braid down the center and stop half way.
3. Finish off the braid and wrap the remaining hair into a low loose bun and pin however you like. Use your fingertips to loosen the braids until they look lived in.
-
4. Flower power
Nothing is more romantic than a braid laced with flowers. Plus, it's a super easy look to pull off. Want something a little more relaxed? Below, find the steps on how you can create a side-braid accented with blooms.
Get the Look:
1. First, begin with the Matrix Style Link Mineral Maker Salt Infused Spray, to give the that lived-in, second day look. Then, part hair on desired side and pull all of your hair to the corresponding side.
2. Next, use a translucent hair tie to loosely secure hair. You want to make sure that it looks effortless and not too structured.
3. Then, use the Matrix Style Link Mineral Grip Definer Texture Cream to add some texture to the ends and separate the hair in three strands. Begin to braid the hair, leaving 1 ½-inches of the ends undone. Secure with an elastic.
4. Use your fingers to pull and loosen each braid and then insert flowers as desired.