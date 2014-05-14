Jul 31, 2016 @ 5:15 PM
The Best Celebrity Side Braids
1. Blake LivelyIf you weren’t team Serena to begin with, braid-fanatic Blake Lively’s messy fishtail, on display at a Gucci event in NYC, is sure to act as your tipping point.
2. Eva LongoriaEven with her dramatic Vionnet cut-out gown, Eva Longoria’s elaborate fishtail braid and face-framing bangs stole the show.
3. Amber HeardHairstylist Ricardo Rojas created an edgy side braid for the Cannes premiere of Two Days, One Night, softening Heard's look with tousled waves and dewy skin.
4. Joan SmallsNo stranger to beauty, the supermodel accentuated her Vera Wang gown with a deep purple pout and sleek fishtail braid, showing that those with shorter layers (or even growing out bangs) can still wear the trend.
5. Amanda SeyfriedSeyfried opted for a traditional braid at an Oscars after party, adding some modern appeal with height at the crown.
6. Janelle MonaeThe singer walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in one of the most out-there styles we’ve seen, with a snake-like braid that wrapped Mohawk-style down her head.
7. Freida PintoUnlike most hairstyles, the beauty of braids is that they look even better as the day wears on, as shown by Pinto’s undone plait.
8. Maria MenounosMenounos looked every bit the Grecian goddess in her textured plait. For major volume, gently loosen the finished braid by pulling outwards.
9. Zoe SaldanaFor added volume like Zoe Saldana’s waves, touch up loose strands with a curling iron.
10. Lucy LiuLiu paired her floral Oscar de la Renta gown with a crown-sweeping fishtail braid that added a sweet touch to her romantic look.
11. Adele ExarchopoulosThe French actress nailed the look at Cannes Film Festival’s Grace of Monaco premiere with her sultry smoky eyes, nude lips, and awe-inspiring braid.
12. Chloe Grace MoretzAdd a touch of romance to your braid by securing with a ribbon à la Chloe Grace Moretz.
13. Kerry WashingtonThe new mom looked purely ethereal in her side-swept braid, directing the focus to her peach-accented Thakoon gown.
14. January JonesJones looked far from alter ego Betty Draper’s structured bob in her messy, multi-tonal plait.
15. Mindy KalingFor an elegant twist on the braid, copy Kaling’s effortless style, complete with a deep side part.
16. Emma StoneStone’s hairstylist Mara Roszak concealed her handiwork by wrapping the base of the braid with a strand of hair.
17. Chanel ImanTalk about coordination. Chanel Iman’s tightly woven braid mirrored the lines of her dress.
18. Doutzen KroesWhile it’s near impossible to bottle her mommy-to-be glow, Doutzen’s braid, on the other hand, is quite easy to imitate.
