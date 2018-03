If you want a classic and elegant look, braided hairstyles are a perfect choice. Whether you are walking down the aisle or running on the treadmill this versatile style will keep your hair looking neat and polished. Get inspired by our favorite celebrity looks including a fishtail braid, waterfall hair braid, French braid, braided bun, and more. See how to recreate these cute braided hairstyles on every hair type from long to short lengths.