6 Blowout Balms to Nail This Season's Straight Hair Trend 

There's no way to turn back time: It may be 2017, but Cher's signature '70s waist-length, sleek, straight hair is having a major moment on the red carpet. Just ask celebs like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Jennifer Lopez who've all revived the style.
As much as you may love reliving the retro style (or your go-to look if you were a teen in the early aughts), depending on your hair type, you're going to need to reach for your hot tools to get a similar sleek finish. That's where a blowout balm comes in. By running these rich smoothing creams through damp hair, you'll keep your finished style touchable, but also deter frizz and flyaways.
Willing to put in the extra arm work to blow dry and flat iron your hair to get a finish as sleek as Kardashian's? We've rounded up the best blowout balms to use as prep for your strands. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites now.
-
1. Living Proof Blowout Styling & Finishing Spray
While "tired arms" from blow-drying and brushing your hair may fall under first world problems, Living Proof's new blowout spray is your solution. The formula is powered by a special thermal technology that helps speed up the time it takes for your strands to completely dry. Separate your hair into sections and mist the product on before picking up your blow dryer.
Living Proof | $26
-
2. Alterna Haircare Bamboo Smooth AM Anti-Frizz Daytime Smoothing Blowout Balm
Filled with a blend of nourishing oils and bamboo extract, this balm keeps frizz under control and prevents your hot tools from wreaking havoc on your hair.
Alterna Haircare | $25
-
3. R+Co Park Ave Blow Out Balm
Straight hair doesn't mean your style has to fall flat. If you want your strands to have a little lift, treat your damp strands with R+Co's cream. It has light hold to give strands body, but won't weigh them down.
R+Co | $28
-
4. Oribe Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Creme
Strength isn't in numbers, it's in Oribe's blowout balm. The formula starts off as cream, transforms into and oil, and finishes as a powder, leaving your Cher hair look shiny, soft, and most importantly straight. Bonus: the brand's signature blend of watermelon, lychee and edelweiss extract strengthens and protects strands against UV damage, aging, and color fading.
Oribe | $68
-
5. L'Oreal Paris Advanced Haircare Blow Dry It Thermal Smoother Cream
Is there anything this little tube doesn't do? Spoiler: no. This lightweight cream smooths hair, protects against hot tool damage, and blocks out humidity.
L'Oreal Paris | $6
-
6. Bumble and Bumble Straight Blow Dry
The name says it all: if you want a straight blow dry this product is your best bet. Bumble and bumble's heat-activated formula tames frizz and flyaways without leaving a greasy cast behind. Even better: it will also shield your hair from the scorching flat iron and blow dryer you're using to style your look, too.
Bumble and Bumble | $32