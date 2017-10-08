6 Blowout Balms to Nail This Season's Straight Hair Trend 

There's no way to turn back time: It may be 2017, but Cher's signature '70s waist-length, sleek, straight hair is having a major moment on the red carpet. Just ask celebs like Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Jennifer Lopez who've all revived the style.

As much as you may love reliving the retro style (or your go-to look if you were a teen in the early aughts), depending on your hair type, you're going to need to reach for your hot tools to get a similar sleek finish. That's where a blowout balm comes in. By running these rich smoothing creams through damp hair, you'll keep your finished style touchable, but also deter frizz and flyaways.

Willing to put in the extra arm work to blow dry and flat iron your hair to get a finish as sleek as Kardashian's? We've rounded up the best blowout balms to use as prep for your strands. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites now.

