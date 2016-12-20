These Salons Offer a Side of Botox with Your Blowout

Sure, combining your blowout with a brow wax or color treatment is often a standard practice, but Botox? That's a first. At New York City's Oscar Blandi Salon, the blotox—or botox and blowout combo—has become a reality, allowing clients to complement their new 'do with either Botox, injectable fillers, or a Hydrafacial treatment. "I've always wanted a place for my clients to come and have the total beauty experience, where they can have everything done under one roof," Blandi tells InStyle. "People care a lot about their hair, but people also care about continuing to remain youthful. Adding this level of skin care is the next step for our salon."

After bearing nothing but rave reviews within the industry and from his clients about Dr. Kavita Mariwalla, who has her own practice in New York City and on Long Island, Blandi decided to partner with her to offer a select amount of Mariwalla's in-office treatments within a private suite within the salon. Dr. Mariwalla will do a full consultation and administer the treatment first, which will be followed by the cut, color, or blowout. "Dr. Mariwalla is a client of the salon, and the idea of a pop-up came about as a way to merge two brands based on excellence, providing a special offering for clients during the holidays," Blandi adds. "She is very well-known in the industry, and I want all of my clients to be able to get everything done in one place."

While Oscar Blandi's midtown outpost is the first salon in Manhattan to offer up the blotox combo, a few other places nationwide have hopped onboard the trend. You won't find any under-the-table treatments here—these salons have partnered with licensed medi spas and dermatologists to ensure the safest practices are administered so you get the exact result you had in mind. Scroll down to find out more about each location.