Blonde vs. Brunette: These Stars Prove Hair Color Can Change Everything

Ever make a dramatic change in hair color, then catch a glimpse of yourself in the mirror and think you're looking at a completely different person for a split second? Hair color has the weird, transformative ability to do that, though you'll typically settle into your new look after a day or two. We're not sure if stars are just like us in this regard, but a few of our faves certainly change up their strands often enough that it's probably safe enough to assume. As proof that hair color can change your entire appearance, we compiled a list of celebrities who have been on both the light and dark ends of the spectrum. Keep scrolling to see each of their transformations.
-
1. Reese Witherspoon
Blink and you would have missed Reese's brunette phase, though we're sure Elle Woods would still have been in approval.
-
2. Rihanna
Never one to stick with a sole hue for very long, Rihanna has boldly gone where few have been before, with hairstyles pretty much spanning the rainbow. No surprise here, she wears a warm blonde just as well as her natural tone.
-
3. Jennifer Lawrence
Her brunette phase ended once all of the Hunger Games films wrapped, but it was such a good look, we wouldn't be surprised if Jennifer Lawrence crossed over to the dark side again in the future.
-
4. Beyoncé
Though platinum blonde Bey has reigned supreme for years, early on, the queen sported a rich brunette tone.
-
5. Kim Kardashian
Remember that time Kim Kardashian went blonde for a total of 5 minutes? We were into the look, despite the fact that she returned to her roots about a week later.
-
6. Chrissy Teigen
Teigen's golden blonde was the perfect complement to her warm complexion, but in recent months, the star has been gradually shifting toward a rich chocolate shade.
-
7. Anne Hathaway
Back in her pixie phase, Anne Hathaway took her strands to an icy platinum tone.
-
8. Mariah Carey
She's been very Blondriah Carey in recent history, but every time we see a throwback brunette photo of the star, we consider it a good omen.
-
9. Drew Barrymore
Truth be told, there isn't a color under the sun Drew Barrymore can't work, as evidenced by her layers on either end of the spectrum.
-
10. Taraji P. Henson
Although Henson stuck to her natural color around the root area, her bright blonde bob still made a dramatic statement.
-
11. Jennifer Lopez
She's still Jenny from the block—albeit with slightly sunnier highlights.