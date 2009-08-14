THE COLOR "The color is a caramel, smokey base," says Kardashian's colorist, Rebecca Friedman of L.A.'s Goodform salon. The stylist kept the base darker for depth and used beigey-gold highlights for that natural, beachy look.

WHO CAN WEAR IT "The concept of the color can be worn by anyone," explains the stylist. "The deeper base with a lot of highlights can work with any skin tone and eye color. Your natural hair color is what determines how light you can go."

HOW TO GET IT Friedman doesn't recommend trying to get this color at home. Instead, she suggests asking your colorist to give you highlights that are more subtle at the roots and lighter at the ends.



