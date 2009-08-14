Jun 2, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
Blond Hair
1. Kim Kardashian
THE COLOR "The color is a caramel, smokey base," says Kardashian's colorist, Rebecca Friedman of L.A.'s Goodform salon. The stylist kept the base darker for depth and used beigey-gold highlights for that natural, beachy look.
WHO CAN WEAR IT "The concept of the color can be worn by anyone," explains the stylist. "The deeper base with a lot of highlights can work with any skin tone and eye color. Your natural hair color is what determines how light you can go."
HOW TO GET IT Friedman doesn't recommend trying to get this color at home. Instead, she suggests asking your colorist to give you highlights that are more subtle at the roots and lighter at the ends.
2. Cameron Diaz
THE LOOK Soft, Tousled Waves
HOW-TO Using a round brush, blow-dry your hair in small sections. After each section is dry (and still warm), use your fingers to roll it up and use a pin or small clip to hold in place. When finished with all sections, let your hair set, and cool for several minutes. After hair has set remove pins and rake your fingers lightly through your hair.
INSIDER TRICK "To give your roots an extra lift and add volume, use a volumizing spray before blowing your hair dry," says David John, stylist at the Serge Normant at John Frieda Salon in Los Angeles.
BUY ONLINE NOW Phytovolume Actif Maximizing Volume Spray, Phyto, $28; sephora.com.
3. Lauren Conrad
THE LOOK Long shiny waves with a front swoop
HOW-TO Apply styling cream to damp hair and blow-dry straight using a paddle brush until hair is completely dry, making sure to pull bangs taut to the side and blow-dry the roots so they lie flat. Part the front section and secure behind the ear. Using a large-barrel curling iron held vertically, wrap the ends of hair in two-inch sections around iron and hold for 15 seconds. Finish with flexible hairspray for light hold.
INSIDER TRICK To get the best volume on longer hair, stylist Joaquin Hortal recommends making sure the roots are completely dry before working on the ends.
BUY ONLINE NOW Simply Straight by Marc Anthony, $7; drugstore.com.
4. Taylor Momsen
THE LOOK Choppy shag
HOW-TO Beverly Hills salon owner Jim Wayne says to use the “flat rapping” technique to get this look, which is blow-drying the hair messily around the head to get the piecey shagginess. Finish by lightly applying smoothing serum to the hair.
INSIDER TRICK “This works with a variety of lengths, from chin-length to past the shoulders,” says Wayne. “But it doesn’t work well with really curly or thick hair.”
5. Jessica Simpson
THE LOOK Shoulder-length waves
HOW-TO Add a curl amplifying spray to wet hair, wrap in two-inch Velcro rollers curled up to the chin and let air-dry. Remove rollers and finish with a shine spray.
INSIDER TRICK Wash hair with shampoo and conditioner designed to enhance curls.
BUY ONLINE NOW TIGI Catwalk Curls Rock Curly Hair Shampoo, $8; mybeautycenter.com and Conditioner, $10; mybeautycenter.com.
6. Kate Bosworth
THE LOOK Half-up
HOW-TO Add volumizing spray to damp hair and create a disheveled center part, says stylist Rodney Cutler. "Using your hands, grab two-inch sections of hair and twist," he says. "Blow-dry while holidng the twist very taut. When the hair is dry, release it to create the sexy disheveled texture. Then loosely pull back the sides and secure in the back with bobby pins."
INSIDER TRICK If your roots aren't perfectly touched up like Bosworth's, try a more jagged part part-it helps to conceal undone roots.
7. Kyra Sedgwick
THE COLOR "Kyra has golden butterscotch highlights with strawberry undertones," says her colorist Paul Labrecque of the Paul Labrecque Salon and Spa.
WHO CAN WEAR IT "This color would look best on girls with green or brown eyes with flecks of gold and copper," he says. "The skin tone should be light and not olive."
HOW TO GET IT Ask your colorist what color would best complement your skin and eyes. "This forces your colorist to not just use his routine formula," says Labrecque.
8. Lindsay Lohan
THE LOOK Long smooth waves
HOW-TO At night, after washing hair with a volume-enchancing shampoo and conditioner, towel dry hair for 10 minutes. Apply thickening spray and run fingers through hair, but do not comb. Split hair into sections and twist each section before rolling it around a foam roller. In the morning, let rollers out and gently separate curls. Use a curling iron to quickly fix any tweaks.
INSIDER TRICK Split hair and curlers to the sides so you can sleep easily on your head.
BUY ONLINE NOW Scunci Foam Rollers, $10; walgreens.com.
9. Rachel McAdams
THE LOOK Long, full layers
HOW-TO Apply shine gel to wet hair and allow it to air-dry. Once it's almost dry, use a two-inch round brush to smooth it out and finish with a blow-dryer on the cold setting. Create a jagged part and back comb both sides for volume.
INSIDER TRICK If you have a square face shape, avoid this look.
BUY ONLINE NOW Citre Shine Style & Shine Gel, $3; amazon.com.
10. Taylor Momsen
THE LOOK Soft back-curled waves
HOW-TO Start with a volumizing spray or finger mousse through damp hair to create volume and give hold to the hair. Then use a round metal brush and blow-dry the hair, pulling the brush away from the face, towards the back. Once dry, take pieces that frame the face and curl with an iron, turning the barrel away from the face. Brush out with the finger and add a flexible-hold hairspray.
INSIDER TRICK Day-old hair will look best with this style.
BUY ONLINE NOW Mousse, Warren-Tricomi, $17; ulta.com.
11. Michelle Pfeiffer
THE LOOK Thick, long waves
HOW-TO Comb volumizing mousse or spray through wet hair, then blow-dry with a large round brush. Curl hair in a 1 y-inch iron, and hold just for a few seconds, then unravel.
INSIDER TRICK "Curl the hair from the crown down," says stylist Juan Carlos Maciques. "By holding it for only a few seconds you get an uncontrived wave, not a curl."
BUY ONLINE NOW Cristophe Beverly Hills Volumizing Spray Tonic, $6.39; www.cvs.com.
12. Ashley Olsen
THE LOOK Sideswept bangs
HOW-TO Long sideswept bangs are flattering on all face shapes and work well on thin hair like Ashley's. They should be cut at an angle that swoops down to the bottom of the ear lobe. To style, use a flat iron with flexible plates and gently pull bangs to the side toward the ear and twist the wrist to curl down.
INSIDER TRICK Long bangs like these are easy to pull back if you're an active person who doesn't want hair in her face.
BUY ONLINE NOW HAI Stik Ceramic Flat Iron, $69.95; folica.com.
