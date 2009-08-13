THE LOOK Soft bangs with long loose curls

HOW TO Mara Roszak applied a smoothing cream on Berry’s wet hair before blow drying with a boar bristle brush, giving strands a slight bend on the ends. “Then I curled all of her hair, twisting the spirals away from her face, but left the bangs alone,” she says. She kept the height on the top of the head, but lightly pulled back the sides, and secured with bobby pins. A mist of hairspray kept the look in place.

INSIDER TIP “The curve of your bangs should follow the shape of your forehead so you don’t get a bubble effect,” says Roszak.

