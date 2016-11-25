Attention New Yorkers: You Can Give Back by Getting a Haircut on Black Friday

Between steep discounts on all the accessories you've been eyeing and electronics prices so low that it's be silly not to upgrade your flat screen, it's easy to overindulge on Black Friday. But in the midst of the shopping chaos, we found a way to treat yourself to a little pampering while simultaneously contributing to a great cause (hey, it is the season of giving, after all). If you live in or are visiting the New York City area, consider skipping the stores and getting a haircut that gives back instead. A group of top N.Y.C. stylists will host a Black Friday Cut-a-Thon at Ammon Carver Studio on West 17th Street, and all proceeds will benefit Walk the Walk, a mission that provides grooming and educational supplies to residents of Mumbai, India's Dharavi slums. Members of the Walk the Walk initiative, including Ammon Carver Studio, Hear the Hungry, The Heart Project, Be Awesome to Somebody, and Jenny Strebe, will travel to India in February 2017 to deliver nutritional staples, provide backpacks filled with school supplies, and offer haircuts to people who otherwise would not have access to grooming services.

To schedule an appointment for the Cut-a-Thon, call 646-838-9313 or visit ammoncarver.com. To learn more about Walk to Walk or become a donor, visit walkthewalk.community.