Blac Chyna Now Has Blue Hair

The star couple broke the news on Instagram in May that they are pregnant with their first child.

Prince Williams/WireImage

The latest celeb to join the blue hair club. 

Tamim Alnuweiri
Jun 02, 2016 @ 4:51 pm

Every time we get on Instagram, a different celebrity has blue hair. Last week, both Halsey and Paris Jackson dyed their hair blue, and then there's Kylie Jenner who's in and out of her blue wigs and extensions so often it's basically impossible to keep track. The latest person to join the mermaid hair fan club? Blac Chyna. And because pics or it didn't happen, she debuted the new look last night on her Instagram, tagging and crediting Kendra's Boutique Hair and Kellon Deryck for her new look. 

Aqua Berry 🐬 Hair | @kendrasboutique Unit by | @kellonderyck

A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The color, which Blac Chyna referred to as Aqua Berry is a fun blue/green balyage. Blac Chyna is rocking the life out of her new hair, not only is the color seriously enviable, but so are her beach waves. 

Everyone making the switch to blue hair is making us feel left out. Maybe it's time for us to finally take the plunge.

