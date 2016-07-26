These Are the 6 Best Smelling Shampoos Right Now, According to InStyle's Beauty Editors

When is a hair flip more than just a hair flip? When its aroma has the ability to positively impact everyone in its wake. Generally speaking, hair tends to hold onto fragrance very well—bad news if you tend to frequent the local Hibachi grill, but good news for your favorite shampoo. Of course, shine-enhancing performance is key, but we hold a pretty special place in our heart for a formula that leaves our strands looking just as fabulous as they smell. Shop our faves below.
-
1. Rita Hazan True Color Shampoo
"Following my lather-rinse-repeat ritual with Rita Hazan's True Color Shampoo, I'm that weird girl in the office constantly smelling my own hair as I sit at my desk. Rita's sulfate-free formula is infused with the most gorgeous floral aroma I've ever encountered in my life, with notes that could probably hold their own alongside most of the really expensive fragrances out there. Even better, it lingers for days (or anyway, until I can be bothered to wash my hair again), and considering that Hazan is responsible for Beyoncé's trademark platinum, I like to think it's just one more thing Queen Bey and I have in common."—Marianne Mychaskiw, Associate Beauty Editor
Rita Hazan | $26
-
2. R+Co Sunset Blvd. Blonde Shampoo
"I don’t have blonde hair—I bought R+Co's Sunset Blvd. Shampoo for my daughter, but the smell was so addictive that I finished it off myself."—Selene Milano, Senior Beauty Editor
R+Co | $29
-
3. Ouai Clean Shampoo
"If you like musk and florals, Ouai's Clean Shampooo is just the product your shower is missing. I’m in love with the combination of jasmine, white musk, and Italian lemon notes that make up this line’s signature scent, which can be found in their other products too. It makes you feel like you’re running a high-end fragrance in your hair rather than lathering up with shampoo. Needless to say, I’m Ouai obsessed. (Sorry, I couldn’t resist.)"—Erin Lukas, Beauty Writer
Ouai | $28
-
4. Aveda Shampure
"Not even a contest! Aveda Shampure. Not only does it have that sweet but fresh botanical scent, but it appeals to every member of the family regardless of gender."—Didi Gluck, Contributing Beauty Editor
Aveda | $40
-
5. Kenra Platinum Thickening Shampoo
"If Kenra made a perfume with the same sophisticated floriental scent as their Platinum Thickening Shampoo, I’d spritz it with abandon. Like any great floriental, it strikes the delicate balance between flowery and musky."—Dianna Mazzone, Assistant Beauty Editor
Kenra Professional | $30
-
6. Herbal Essences Shine Collection Brilliance Shampoo
"When I was a kid, my parents only let me use baby shampoo to wash my strands. When I got to middle school, the old school Herbal Essences commercials had me intrigued (I mean, that woman really loved her shower experience) and I begged my parents to let me graduate to a more grown up formula. A whiff of that classic blend of chamomile and and passionflower can still transport me to a time when my biggest worry was catching TRL after school."
Herbal Essences | $5