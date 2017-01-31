These Are the 5 Best-Smelling New Shampoos Right Now

Never underestimate the power of a well-perfumed hair product—Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 remembered the signature scent of his crush's shampoo so well, he commemorated it in song, thus birthing the classic single known as "Apple Shampoo." We've come a long way since our '90s roots, both bleached and un-bleached, not to mention, the scented formulas we used to lather up in. With new shampoos constantly launching every day, we put together a top 5 greatest hits list of the best-smelling versions that have just rolled out onto store shelves. Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite newcomers, each worthy of a emotion-filled, pop-punk ballad of their own.
1. IGK Smoke & Mirrors Conditioning Cleansing Oil
Both dry and oily scalps alike will love the balancing act this cleansing emulsion plays, not to mention, the way the violet, blackberry, leather, and black pepper notes mirror the heady elements in your Tom Ford fragrance.
IGK | $29
2. Philosophy Amazing Grace Gentle Daily Shampoo
Philosophy's Amazing Grace fragrance has been a regular in our scent arsenal for years, and we've loved it to the point that we've often wished bathing in it was a possibility. Thanks to the new shampoo version (and its body wash counterpart), you can cover yourself head-to-toe in the fragrance's intoxicating bergamot, musk, and muguet blossom blend.
Philosophy | $26
3. Kristin Ess The One Signature Shampoo
The soft white florals stick to your strands for days, but won't overpower or conflict with your daily perfume—prepare to be that girl sniffing your own hair at your desk to pass the time.
Kristin Ess | $10
4. OUAI Smooth Shampoo
If you want your hair to smell straight-up clean for days, then this is the shampoo you need. The frizz-reducing formula is packed with fresh, airy notes, accompanied by a subtle twist of jasmine.
Ouai | $28
5. Herbal Essences Arabica Coffee Fruit Shampoo
A far cry from the aroma coming from your morning Starbucks order, Herbal Essences' volume-boosting formula holds a rich, almost chocolatey scent with a hint of green florals. It almost smells like a department store fragrance, but has the drugstore price we've loved for decades.
Herbal Essences | $10