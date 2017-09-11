Dry Shampoos That Smell Just as Good as Perfume

A can of dry shampoo is the only secret weapon you need to put off your next hair wash for a few more days without your strands giving away that it's been a week since you've last lathered up with shampoo.
Choosing a formula that effectively soaks up all of the excess sweat, oil, and adds volume to a slept-on style may be all of the requirements that have to get checked off before a dry shampoo makes into your medicine cabinet, but scent is a major selling point, too.
You don't need a blowout to guarantee a good hair day. From fresh florals to smoky oakwood, we've rounded up the best-smelling dry shampoos of all time right here.
VIDEO: 9 Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2017
1. Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo
If you give your hair a few blasts of Amika's dry shampoo in public, be prepared to have people asking you what smells so good. Along with a universally pleasing floral-heavy scent, the rice starch-based formula cleanses hair without weighing it down or leaving any residue behind.
Amika | $22
2. Dove Fresh and Floral Dry Shampoo
It's the same Dove dry shampoo formula you know and love made-over with a fresh, but not overwhelming floral scent. The best part? A full-size can will only set you back $5.
Dove | $5
3. Ouai Dry Shampoo
This dry shampoo from celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's line does more than volumize and cleanse hair of oil and product buildup by way of volcanic minerals. It also leaves strands with the most heavenly scent thanks to the brand's signature fragrance: a blend of amber, white musk, and Italian lemon.
Ouai | $24
4. Philosophy Amazing Grace Dry Shampoo
Philosophy took their best-selling Amazing Grace scent and created the dry shampoo of your dreams. In addition to sopping up dirt and oil, and adding volume, a few spritzes of the stuff will instantly transport you to a sunny field of flowers on a warm day.
Philosophy | $24
5. Hair By Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo
When the legendary hairstylist behind your favorite runway and celebrity hairstyles of all time comes out with his own line of products, you know it's going to be good. Case in point: the dry shampoo in Sam McKnight's new range. He took his love of flowers and added a light fragrance of water lily, green stem, and juniper wood to its cleansing, texturizing formula.
$27
6. Elizabeth and James Nirvana Bourbon Dry Shampoo
Whether or not you take your whiskey straight, you'll love giving your strands a shot of this bourbon-scented dry shampoo. Elizabeth and James took the vanilla bourbon, tuberose, and oakwood notes of its beloved fragrance and applied it to a strand-refreshing dry shampoo. If you're not a fan of floral-secented dry shampoos, consider this can the alternative you've been looking for.
Elizabeth and James | $28
7. Oribe Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
The brand's signature Cote d’Azur scent is one of the many reasons beauty editors hoard this dry shampoo. Its ability to soak up grease, oil, and grime without leaving hair with a weighty, gritty feeling is also a major selling point.
Oribe | $44
8. Evo Water Killer Dry Shampoo
Think a lot of dry shampoo scents are too overwhelming? You'll love Evo's dry shampoo. Its light and airy smell won't compete with the fragrance you spritz on daily. The 2-in-1 formula sops up dirt and oil while keeping your style intact. Think of it as your secret weapon riding out a blowout for a few more days.
Evo | $25