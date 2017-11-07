8 Shampoos That Keep Color-Treated Hair Salon Fresh

The pursuit of good hair makes us do crazy things, but nothing persuades us to ride out our last shampoo for a few more days like a fresh dye job. Aside from heat-styling and UV damage, using a shampoo that's too harsh will fade your color faster than the time between your salon appointments.
Instead, protect your investment by swapping the bottle that's currently in your shower for a shampoo that's specifically formulated with color-safe ingredients.
Here, we've rounded up the shampoos that will preserve your hair color so that it always looks like you just left the salon.
1. R+Co Gemstone Color Shampoo
Some color-preserving products can actually make hair more dull. That's where R+Co's shampoo comes in: The hibiscus, pea, rice and golden root extracts-enriched formula protects color while locking moisture in.
R+Co | $24
2. Rahua Color Full Shampoo
If cleaning up your beauty routine isn't just limited to the makeup products you use, Rahua's totally organic shampoo would make a great addition to your current haircare product lineup. Gardenia enfleurage and lavender extracts help keep hair color vibrant.
Rahua | $38
3. Ouidad Color Sense Color-Preserving Shampoo
Buildup and dryness are the biggest reasons why color-treated curls experience fading. This shampoo has a color-lock formula that helps dye stay glued to hair fibers. Plant-based sun filters and antioxidants protect against UV damage, heat styling, and keep curls hydrated.
Ouidad | $18
4. Christophe Robin Color Fixator Wheat Germ Shampoo
If you've finally achieved your dream hair color after months of fixating on it, you're going to do everything you can to preserve it. Christophe Robin's shampoo seals hair cuticles to reduce dye pigment loss and boosts shine.
Christophe Robin | $38
5. Aveda Blue Malva Shampoo
They say blondes have more fun, but preventing your color from getting brassy isn't a good time. Swapping your shampoo for a purple one as soon as you go lighter is the key to keeping your blonde shade bold. Aveda's shampoo gently cleanses hair while neutralizing yellow tones so that your strands stay silvery and bright.
Aveda | $44
6. Oribe Shampoo For Beautiful Hair Color
This bottle will look beautiful in your shower, and the actual shampoo inside will keep your hair color looking that way, too. The formula is packed with color-boosting fruit derived ingredients along with antioxidants to keep strands glossy.
Oribe | $44
7. L'Oreal Paris Hair Expert Color Vibrancy Intensive Shampoo
Your salon visit may have been expensive, but protecting your color doesn't have to be. L'Oreal's shampoo repairs dry, damaged, color-treated hair, and keeps the shade vibrant, too.
L'Oreal Paris | $4
8. Color Wow Color Security Shampoo
Lather up with this sulfate-free shampoo and your hair color will always elicit a "wow" reaction. The formula prolongs the life of your dye job without stripping strands of moisture or leaving behind a dark, dull deposit.
Color Wow | $22