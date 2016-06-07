Shop the Best Beach Waving Sprays for Every Hair Type

Fact: the low-key, surfer babe texture the sea water gives your strands is almost worth the entire beach trip, but the straw like feeling your hair has afterwards? Not so much. The endless amounts of salt-infused styling sprays lining the shelves of every beauty megastore can mirror that same effect, but if you have curly, color-treated, or damaged strands, the ingredient could actually do more harm than good. From pin-straight to curly or color treated, we rounded up the best beach waving sprays for every hair type and texture. Scroll down to find your perfect formula.