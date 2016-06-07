Shop the Best Beach Waving Sprays for Every Hair Type

Fact: the low-key, surfer babe texture the sea water gives your strands is almost worth the entire beach trip, but the straw like feeling your hair has afterwards? Not so much. The endless amounts of salt-infused styling sprays lining the shelves of every beauty megastore can mirror that same effect, but if you have curly, color-treated, or damaged strands, the ingredient could actually do more harm than good. From pin-straight to curly or color treated, we rounded up the best beach waving sprays for every hair type and texture. Scroll down to find your perfect formula.
-
1. For Fine or Straight Hair
Ever since its initial launch in the early aughts, John Frieda's Beach Blonde Sea Salt Spray has been such a classic, a few of us were even desperate enough to search eBay during the few years it wasn't on store shelves. The formula contains the perfect balance of oil and salt water to instantly give fine strands movement, without a crisp, dry texture.
$9
-
2. For Wavy Hair
When your hair is already wavy, it doesn't take very much to bring out your inner beach babe persona. Add a few spritzes of Not Your Mother's Soft Waves spray to your damp hair, and allow the mixture of sea salt, aloe, and kelp bring out your natural curves.
$6
-
3. For Curly Hair
Formulated specifically for ringlets, Ouidad's Wave Create Spray uses mineral-infused sea salt crystals in its formula, which impart that surfer girl finish without drying out your curls.
-
4. For Color Treated Hair
Ask any bottle blonde—salt water can cause highlights of any color to fade, and leave behind a stiff feeling, which is why you should opt for Sachajuan's sea salt-free Ocean Mist. When applied to damp hair, your layers dry into the most gorgeous, touchable curls without the sticky texture.
$28
-
5. For Dry or Damaged Hair
Whether brought on by excessive heat styling or processing, the last thing already-dry hair needs is to be even more parched by sea salt. Moroccanoil's wave-creating mousse swaps out the ingredient for a generous dose of argan oil, which keeps your strands hydrated and soft to the touch.
$28