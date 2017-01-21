Root Concealers That Hide All of Your Hair’s Secrets

Confession: Our hair might look like we just got up from our colorists’ chairs, but in reality it’s been months since we’ve made a salon appointment. If we could, we would hit up our salon every four to eight weeks to get our roots done, but life happens and inevitably, so does unwanted regrowth.
Luckily, haircare brands know our struggle, and have gifted us with a number of ways to stretch out our salon appointments in the form of root concealers. Whether you want to hide those pesky grays, or you can’t squeeze in a color appointment in the foreseeable near future, these powders, pencils, and sprays make faking a fresh, glossy hair shade almost effortless. Keep reading for our favorite root concealers to use when a trip to the salon isn’t in your iCal.
1. L'Oréal Paris Root Cover Up
If your grown-out roots look like the ombré color job you’ve never asked for, opt for a spray concealer like L'Oréal’s, which makes applying color to large areas with even coverage quick and easy.
L'Oreal Paris | $9
2. Everpro Gray Away Root Touch-Up Magnetic Powder
Powders can leave a chalky finish, not to mention wind up everywhere, but factor in a magnet applicator and formula and you have a mess-free way of hiding grays. EverPro’s binding powder attaches to each strand of hair like a magnet so that it stays put.
EverPro | $9
3. Ardell Touch Of Color
We’re all for a way of keeping our color salon fresh that will only set us back as much as our daily latte. Even better: This quick-dry formula dries in less time than you spend in the daily coffee line and won’t make hair sticky.
Ardell | $6
4. Color Wow Root Cover Up
Thanks to this brush-on concealer, no one will ever know that it’s been months since your last color appointment.
Color Wow | $35
5. Oribe Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray
Consider Oribe’s spray the Lamborghini of root concealers. Not only does its mineral-packed formula hide unwanted regrowth by attaching itself to hair fibers, the can also doubles as a dry shampoo.
Oribe | $29
6. Rita Hazan Root Concealer Touch Up Stick
We don’t know what we love more: The fact that this chubby pencil lets you easily zero in on gray hairs or that it doubles as an eyebrow filler.
Rita Hazan | $25
7. John Frieda Root Blur Instant Root Concealer
A dual-color palette allows you to customize your shade for a blended, natural finish that will look like you just left your colorist’s chair.
John Frieda | $19