Frizz-Fighting Products for Your Hair Type That Actually Work 

Frizz doesn't discriminate. It can happen any season, any time, and whether or not you've used hot tools or air-dried your hair.
Sure, there's no shortage of frizz-fighting products to pick from, but we've all been annoyed at some point after using one that promises to keep hair smooth but doesn't actually work.
Instead of wasting your time on doing your hair for nothing, we've done the research and compiled a set of products that actually control frizz. We've gone one step further and broken down the best product to use for your strands' needs.
Keep scrolling for the best products for frizz for each and every hair type.
1. TRESEMMÉ KERATIN SMOOTH HEAT PROTECT SPRAY
Even if your hair is naturally straight, you probably blow dry it fairly often. On days when you're using heat tools, take an extra 10 seconds to spritz a smoothing, heat-protectant spray on your damp hair. TRESemmé's treatment is infused with keratin, which shields strands from frizz and damage.
Tresemme | $5
2. For Fine Hair: Ouai Rose Hair and Body Oil
We know what you're thinking: An oil is only going to weight fine hair down more and make it look greasy. While you're not wrong, Ouai's formula is the exception. Use your fingers apply this nourishing oil so that you can target exactly where you need help controlling frizz and flyaways without overdoing it. Bonus: Its scent is a delightful blend of rose, bergamot, and white musk.
Ouai | $32
3. For Thick Hair: Alterna Haircare Caviar Anti-Aging Anti-Frizz Blowout Butter
If you use a lightweight product on thick hair, you're probably doubtful it's actually coating every single strand. This blowout balm goes on like a rich cream so you can slather it all over, but its unique formula melts into an oil once it comes into contact with hair. The essential oil-infused formula seals in moisture so that your hair is shiny and locks out frizz caused by humidity.
Alterna | $34
4. For Dry & Damaged Hair: R+Co High Dive Moisture + Shine Creme
Whether your hair is dry and brittle because it's overprocessed or you use your heat tools too often, dry strands are more prone to frizz. Work this hydrating cream through damp strands post-shower to smooth and seal hair, which in turn will reduce frizz and flyaways once it's dry.
R+Co | $27
5. For Curly Hair: Vernon Francois Curl~Moisture Spray
Inadequate hydration is a common reason why your curls aren't defined. Spritz on Vernon Francois's nourishing treatment on damp or dry hair to moisturize curls so that they're bouncy and have shape. Even better: This multitasking spray also acts as a heat-protectant and detangler.
Vernon Francois | $26
6. For A Quick-Fix: IGK Laid-Back Defrizz And Anti-Static Spray
Think of IGK's spray like Static Guard for your hair. A few spritzes instantly calms frizz and flyaways thanks to panthenol, a hydrating pro vitamin B5. Use it after a sweaty and humid summer commute riding the one subway car with out AC.
IGK | $29
7. For All Hair Types: Nexxus City Shield Urban Hair Creme For All Hair Types
When in doubt, reach for a universally-friendly product. If you aren't sure what exactly your hair needs to tame frizz or it changes from day to day, Nexxus' cream is safe for all hair types. Apply it to damp or dry hair focusing on your mid-lengths to ends to give your style hold and protection from humidity.
Nexxus | $22