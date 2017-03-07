The Best Products to Use on Dry-as-Desert Hair

As Derek Zoolander infamously put it, “moisture is the essence of wetness” and extra hydration is the key to getting extremely dry hair soft and smooth again. Whether your strands always feel like they would belong better in a desert, you experience seasonal dehydration, or can't step away from the hot tools, dry hair has a domino effect that can result in excess frizz, split ends, and doesn't cooporate when you're styling it. Swapping out your usual go-to hair products for ones that offer extra hydration is the key for quickly repairing dried-out strands. Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite moisture-boosting picks, no matter which step of your haircare needs extra hydration.
1. MoroccanOil Luminous Hair Spray Medium
While a good hairspray can hold a style together throughout the whole day, most formulas can be drying. To help keep your hair soft (and in place), reach for a can that's packed with moisturizers like MoroccanOil's argan oil-enriched spray.
Moroccanoil | $24
2. ORIBE Supershine Moisturizing Cream
Quench your hair's unwaivering thirst by running a hydrating cream on damp strands before blow-drying or post-styling. Formulated with nourishing extracts, Oribe's tube tames flyaways and frizz as it fights dryness.
Oribe | $20
3. Ouai Treatment Masque
When it doubt, put a mask on it. A restorative treatment like Ouai's will instantly shower drought hair so it feels soft and smooth again. If your hair is super coarse, you can give your hair an extra tall drink of moisture by applying it in the shower after you shampoo.
Ouai | $32
4. Verb Ghost Oil
How a dry hair sitch gets even worse: the dullness that can come with dydrated strands. Run a dime-sized amount of an oil like Verb's through dry hair to amp-up shine and fight frizz at the same time. It's packed with moringa seed oil and bamboo extract which nourishes, smoothes hair, and strengthens the follicle.
Verb | $14
5. AESOP Rose Hair & Scalp Moisturising Masque
This essential oil-based rich cream restores and hydrates hair starting at the root all the way down to the tip.
Aesop | $35
6. Vernon Francois RE~VAMP Moisture Spray
Tight curls may be enviably dense, but they're also fragile. Since they thrive on extra moisture, making sure curls are properly hydrated is key for keeping them defined and smooth. Spritz a moisturizing spray on damp hair to hydrate and reapair, and use it between washes to refresh your curls.
Vernon Francois | $32
7. Dove Oxygen Moisture Shampoo + Conditioner
Start the journey to hydrated hair with your shampoo and conditioner. A duo that moisurizes as well as pumps up volume will give you a solid head start.
Dove | $4 each