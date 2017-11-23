5 Haircuts That Will Replace the Lob in 2018

Whether or not you think following the "New Year, New You" mantra is cheesy, there's no better opportunity than the start of another year to break out of your hair rut by starting off fresh with a new cut.

If 2017 has taught us anything, it's that the lob isn't going anywhere—for good reason. The shoulder-grazing length is universally flattering for every face shape and a number of hair textures, too. But, if your relationship with your lob is starting to feel stale, there's a handful of cuts to consider that are about to become 2018's biggest hair trends.

A dramatic or subtle hair change is up to you, but the cuts we've been tracking on red carpet have all the bases covered. Katie Holmes's layered pixie, and Kerry Washington's blunt bob and bangs are just a few of the styles that you're going to see everywhere in the new year.

Keep scrolling for the five haircuts that will replace the lob in 2018.

