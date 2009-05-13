Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Best Makeup Under $15
1. Flirt! Candy Stripes Glossy Lip PaletteFive punchy shades that taste as sweet as they look.
At left in Peach Stripes and Pink Stripes, $14 each; buy online now at kohls.com.
2. Pop Beauty Nail GlamMake a splash with one of these cheery hues painted on fingers and toes.
At left in Violetta, Pinky and Mandarin, $14 each; buy online now at popbeauty.co.uk.
3. Mark Eye Exotics Eye Shadow TrioBring out your inner makeup artist with this '80s-inspired palette.
At left in Ocean Hues, $7; buy online now at avon.com.
4. Cover Girl LashBlast Luxe Shimmer MascaraBoost lashes with this volumizing formula, enhanced with a hint of color and shimmer.
At left, $8; buy online now at drugstore.com.
5. Physicians Formula Shimmer Strips BlushSwept across cheeks, these multicolored blushes blend into a sheer, radiant flush.
From top in Rosy Glow, Sunkissed Glow and Healthy Glow, $11 each; buy online now at ulta.com.
6. Prescriptives Calyx Exhilarating Lip GlossThis gold-flecked red warms any complexion.
At left in Pink Grapefruit, $14.50; buy online now at prescriptives.com.
7. Jane Iredale 24-Karat Gold DustOn lids, cheeks and lips, this silky all-over powder leaves a gorgeous hint of color.
At left in Rose Gold, $12; buy online now at drugstore.com.
8. Sephora Retractable Waterproof EyelinerThis cleverly designed pencil delivers smooth, creamy color that withstands a dip in the pool.
At left in Purple, $12; buy online now at sephora.com.
9. MAC Nail LacquerAn attention-getting pastel green polish that reminds us of a tropical ocean.
At left in Peppermint Patti, $11; buy online now at maccosmetics.com.
10. L'Oreal Paris True Match FoundationAll 24 shades go on ultra-sheer and layer nicely for fuller coverage.
At left, $11; buy online now at drugstore.com.
