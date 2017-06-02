7 Hydrating Shampoos for When Your Hair Has Reached Drought-Status

There’s a long, running list of reasons why your hair is so dry it feels like it belongs in a desert: overdosing on heat styling, seasonal dehydration, and coloring your strands, just to name a few. Whatever the reason your hair is so dried out, it’s going to have a domino effect on your strands in the form of excess frizz, split ends, and overall stubbornness when styling it. The first step in getting your hair’s moisture back is by swapping your shampoo for a hydrating bottle that’s packed with nourishing ingredients. We’ve done the homework for you, and found the best shampoos that get your hair smooth, shiny, and (most importantly) healthy again.
Here, we’ve rounded up our favorite nourishing shampoos to stash in your shower for when your hair needs a hydrating pick-me-up.
1. Matrix Biolage R.A.W. Nourishing Shampoo
If you're looking for a hydrating shampoo option that's eco-friendly, look no further than Matrix's Biolage R.A.W. Nourishing Shampoo which is free of sulfates, parabens, and artifical colorants. The formula just got the Cradle to Cradle stamp of approval, a leading and independent program that certifies brands' products based on their safety for human and environmental health. Even better: the shampoo 99 percent biodegradable.
Matrix | $25
2. R + Co Atlantis Moisturizing Shampoo
Think of lathering up with R + Co's moisturizing shampoo your hair's equivalent of diving into the deep end of a pool. Enriched with babassu oil, witch hazel, and rosemary, the trio add softness to hair while repairing strands by removing product buildup.
R+Co | $28
3. L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate Free Moisture Shampoo
Is keeping up with your color sucking all the life out of your hair? This shampoo replenishes moisture while protecting dye jobs from fading.
L'Oreal Paris | $7
4. Davines Momo Shampoo
We don't know what we love more: the crisp citrus scent of this Davines shampoo or how its vitamin and mineral-rich formula instantly makes our brittle hair feel soft and smooth again.
Davines | $26
5. Dove Oxygen Moisture Shampoo
This Dove bottle might not cost a lot, but it will make your hair look way more expensive than its under $5 price tag. It's packed with oxygen-fused conditioning ingredients that cleanses and hydrates moisture-starved hair.
Dove | $4
6. Klorane Ultra-Nourishing Shampoo-Cream With Abyssinia Oil
Rocking your natural curls or have chemically relaxed your hair? This moisturizing shampoo is specifically formulated for your hair. Abyssinia oil is it hero ingredient that restores damaged, brittle, dry strands.
Klorane | $20
7. Verb Hydrating Shampoo
Spending all of your summer Fridays at the beach this summer? Along with rehydrating your hair, Verb's shampoo also offers a UV protection, too.
Verb | $14