

1. Expired Sunscreen

It makes a great grooming cream, says Drew Barrymore’s hairstylist Josh Barrett. Dab around hairline to tame flyaways.



2. Barsoap

“Wet a bar of soap and you can use it to sculpt your style and give it a matte finish,” Barrett says.



3. Lip Balm

"It can be used as a hair wax to add definition to your style and get rid of hairline frizz," says Nexxus Creative Director Kevin Mancuso, whose clients include Scarlett Johansson and Demi Moore.



Coppertone Water Babies Pure & Simple sunscreen lotion SPF 50, $7; at drugstores. Pears soap, $5; amazon.com. Chap Stick lip balm, $2; at drugstores.