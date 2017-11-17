7 Holiday Hairstyles Perfect for Any Occasion

Holiday hairstyles don't always have to consist of sparkly hairbands or pin—that is, unless that's what you want. Although glitter may be the unofficial mascot of the season, there's other ways you can get festive with how you style your strands.
Meeting your significant other's family for the first time or your office's cocktail party are just a couple examples of the situations you'll be thrown into throughout the next few months where you'll want to amp up your usual everyday top knot or air-dried waves.
To get you inspired, we turned to the red carpet to compile a set of hairstyles that'll work perfectly for any formal or informal occasion you might be attending. Keep scrolling for seven ways to wear your hair this holiday season.
VIDEO: 5 Kinds of Hair Extensions
-
1. Dakota Johnson
Whether you're headed to a fancy dinner or catching up over drinks with your friends from home shortly after landing at the airport, Dakota Johnson's edgy spin on the bun you usually tie your hair up into when you don't have time to wash it, is your hairstyle solution.
Johnson's hairstylist Johnnie Sapong worked Leonor Greyl Baume Bois de Rose ($49; saksfifthavenue.com) through the actress' mid-lengths to ends for grit and separation. Next, he spritzed Leonor Greyl Voluforme ($36; nordstrom.com) on her roots for extra lift before pulling Johnson's hair up into a messy pleat and securing it with bobby pins.
-
2. Sophia Bush
If you aren't feeling particularly festive this year, a sparkly constellation-inspired hair pin is a foolproof way to get into the spirit of the season. For effortless waves like Bush's, use a flat iron or curling wand starting at your mid-lengths to create bends, and spritz a texturizing spay like R+Co's Trophy Shine + Texturizing Spray ($29; nordstrom.com) for separation.
-
3. Reese Witherspoon
Headed from to a holiday cocktail part straight from your desk? When blowing out your hair in the morning, use a large round boar bristle brush like Oribe's ($185; netaporter.com) starting at your roots, turning it under as you work down the hair shaft for extra volume and movement that will last throughout the day. For extra shiny strands like Reese Witherspoon's, run a shine-boosting serum like Sachajuan's Shine Serum ($33; sephora.com) through your strands once you've wrapped up blow-drying.
-
4. Zendaya
Yes, it's true: The hairstyle that your mom used to give you on school picture day is one of this season's trendiest hairstyles—and it works for lowkey family dinners or New Year's Eve parties. If you're going to be using hot tools to create loose, bouncy curls like Zendaya's before tying your hair up into a high half ponytail, use a heat protectant spray such as CHI's 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray ($14; ulta.com) to prevent heat damage.
-
5. Karlie Kloss
Can't quite master an elaborate updo? No worries, Karlie Kloss' intentionally knotted updo is effortless, but chic enough to wear to your office's holiday party. Add subtle waves to your strands for texture before pulling it up and twisting it into a messy bun. For a similar look, air-dry your hair but enhance your natural texture and add volume by running L'Oreal Paris Air Dry It Strong Hold Ruffled Body Mousse ($4; target.com) through it when it's damp.
-
6. Alexa Chung
If you style your lob in messy, textured waves on the reg like Alexa Chung, a simple part switch-up is foolproof way to make your go-to look feel special for a holiday party. When your hair is damp, use a comb to give yourself a deep side-part and spritz a wave spray like Bumble and bumble's Surf Spray ($27; sephora.com) to enhance your natural curls. Once your hair is dry and set, tuck one side behind your ear.
-
7. Serena Williams
Serena Williams' three-tiered ponytail is guaranteed to be a conversation starter at the New Year's Eve party you're hitting up. After sweeping your hair up into a high ponytail, add detail by sectioning it off into three tiers with the hair clips of your choice. The tennis player's gold-accented upo was created by hairstylist Vernon François who prepped the tennis player's hair with his Mist Water ($18; sephora.com) to lock in moisture, and used his Leave-In Conditioner ($28; sephora.com) on the ends of her ponytail to protect her hair.