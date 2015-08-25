My sister once asked me if I’d ever seen the movie Amélie, and I replied, “Oh, is that the movie about the girl with the cute hair?” Solid plotlines, dynamic characters, beautiful dialogue, etc., are all really important to me, but let’s be real—I’m in it for the beauty inspiration, too. So I compiled a list, '60s on, of the best styles on film that are not only iconic, but are also still relevant and wearable today (as much as I love Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany's, I can't imagine seeing anyone on the street now with that updo, as fabulous as it was). Need some fresh ideas? Click away!

PHOTOS: The 30 Best Hairstyles in Movie History