The Most Flattering Haircuts for Oval Face Shapes 

If you're deciding on a new signature haircut, it can be overwhelming (not to mention difficult) to know what's the best style to enhance your face shape and hair texture.
However, oval face shapes are exempt from this struggle. "Oval face shapes are actually the lucky ones. They have the most the opportunity to play with the versatility and variations of haircuts; whether it’s with the texture, or more importantly, with the shape and style in general," says Rodney Cutler, founder of Cutler Salon.
Whether you want to keep your length or go shorter, we turned to the red carpet for inspiration for your next cut. Here, we've rounded up the most flattering celebrity haircuts for oval faces.
1. Jessica Alba
“A part that’s moved off from the center adds a little more softness to the look and draws attention to the eyes,” says Cutler. A side-part and loose, long waves with a few layers like Alba’s cut is just the combo to achieve this feat.
2. Emma Watson
If you want to go short Cutler says that a pixie is a great option for oval faces, but keep the cut simple. “You’re not relying on squareness of the cut, layers, or bangs to hide something,” says Cutler of the pixie he created for Watson that had everyone talking back in 2010. “It’s really the simplicity of it that makes it work.”
3. Bella Hadid
For a shoulder-grazing length like Hadid's, ask your stylist for minimal layers. A side-part with the front piece brushed back against your natural hair growth will add extra volume and open up your face. Tucking your hair behind your ear on the opposite side will help, too.
4. Halle Berry
When it comes to bangs, avoid a full, blunt fringe. "Short or long bangs that are swingy and have a little bit of movement to them will add softness to the face," says Cutler.
5. Kate Middleton
Middleton's just off-center part and minimal layers makes her eyes and cheekbones the focal point. " The side part and few layers will open up the cheekbones and the eyes, and add a little more softness," says Cutler. "It’s all about the relationship between the length and the layer. If the length is at your collarbone, it's ideal to keep the layers 2-3 inches shorter than the length to keep the cut from appearing shaggy."
6. Kristen Stewart
"With the part, always go against the natural growth of the hair; you'll get more volume and lift away from the face," says Cutler. Case in point: Stewart's brushed back part adds lift to keep her simple pixie cut from looking too flat.
7. Jourdan Dunn
Since this cut doesn't square-off at the top, it's uber-flattering for oval face shapes who are growing out a pixie because it balances the face shape.
8. Charlize Theron
To keep a lob from looking too heavy, part it off to the side with the front pieces styled away from the face.
9. Anne Hathaway
A side-parted, light-layered cut like Hathaway's is the perfect mid-length cut for oval face shapes.
10. Blake Lively
Lively's deep side-part and beachy waves add movement and softness to her long layers. By not wrapping thick hair too much around the face when blow-drying it, it lifts the hair away from the face to open it up.