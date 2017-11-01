Classic Half-Up Half-Down Hairstyles for Every Hair Length

Half-up half-down hairstyles: It’s the far-too-often ignored genre that has the potential to completely transform your look. By giving you the best of both worlds, you can keep your hair down, which is a bonus for anyone who considers it their security blanket, while keeping stray strands out of your face. What's better, it works for bobs, lobs, and longer lengths. Pixies can even get in on the action if bobby pins and ponytails are put into play.

From Zendaya-approved beauty moments to one of Kate Mara's best red carpet 'dos, we rounded up a few classic half-up half-down looks that'll never go out of style.

VIDEO: So, What Do You Do Marcus Francis?