6 Straightening Brushes That Won't Fry Your Hair

Few hair tools have a bad reputation like straightening brushes. Any Google search for the product will pull up hundreds of reviews for brushes that all say the same thing: They don't actually work.

Either the tool leaves hair with dents or frizz, or worse, heats up too much and fries it off. Still, we get the appeal of using a straightening brush. If you're going to straighten your hair, these tools theoretically cut out an extra step.

That's why we're here to help you out. We've done the research and rounded up the best straightening brushes that actually work—and no hair was burned in the process.

Keep scrolling for six straightening brushes that are all worthy of five-star reviews.

