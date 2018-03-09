6 Straightening Brushes That Won't Fry Your Hair

Few hair tools have a bad reputation like straightening brushes. Any Google search for the product will pull up hundreds of reviews for brushes that all say the same thing: They don't actually work.
Either the tool leaves hair with dents or frizz, or worse, heats up too much and fries it off. Still, we get the appeal of using a straightening brush. If you're going to straighten your hair, these tools theoretically cut out an extra step.
That's why we're here to help you out. We've done the research and rounded up the best straightening brushes that actually work—and no hair was burned in the process.
Keep scrolling for six straightening brushes that are all worthy of five-star reviews.
VIDEO: 5 Expensive Hair Styling Tools
-
1. Eva NYC Healthy Heat Straightening Brush
This brush heats up to the same temperature as your favorite flat iron in just 30 seconds—except you can get a '90s super straight finish in a single pass. It uses negative ions and far-infrared heat to seal in moisture and prevent frizz.
Eva NYC | $60
-
2. Conair Infiniti Pro Diamond-Brilliance Ceramic Hot Paddle Brush
If you have thick hair, opt for a thermal brush with a wide surface area like Conair's Paddle Brush. It'll cover more ground so that you can work in large sections but still get the smooth finish you're after. This brush is powered by ceramic and ionic technology to prevent heat damage, which is inevitable when you regularly use hot tools.
Conair | $40
-
3. Dear Drew By Drew Berrymore You Are Effortless Ceramic Styling Brush
For more control, invest in a straightening brush that has a clamp like this one from Drew Barrymore's Dear Drew line. You'll be able to glide the brush through your hair at the speed you want so that you don't get dents mid-way down your strands from working too fast or too slow.
$104
-
4. Revlon Pro Collection One Step Hair Dryer And Styler
We're highly skeptical of any product that sounds a little too good to be true, but Revlon's 3-in-1 thermal brush is one of the exceptions to our rule. The tool dries, brushes, and straightens damp hair in one go. Its paddle shape speeds up the drying process to prevent heat damage so that your strands are dry, but not fried.
Revlon | $40
-
5. Dafni Original Hair Straightening Brush
Brush away frizz and flyaways with Dafni's brush, which heats up to a constant 365 degrees—a safe temperature so that your hair isn't damaged in the process.
$60
-
6. Amika Polished Perfection Straightening Brush
If you do a quick Google search for straightening brushes, you'll definitely come across Amika's tool. It's become a cult-favorite on the Internet because it has the power to straighten a variety of hair types with a single stroke. Bonus: In addition to a digital interface that lets you control and monitor the brush's temperature, it's equipped with auto-shutoff so that you'll never be stressed out once you've left home, wondering if you left it plugged in or not.
Amika | $120