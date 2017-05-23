7 Hair Serums We're Currently Obsessing Over

Never underestimate the power of a few drops of hair serum.

Just a drop or two is all your need to simultaneously tame frizz, impart shine, and even protect your color, but the uses don't end there. Try adding some to your favorite conditioner for extra impact, or repurpose as a pre-shower treatment if your ends are looking a little parched. The new school of serums have come a long way since their initial argan-based, amber-tinted options, so we put together a list of our current favorites, some of which include sun protection, or cool spray-on and gel iterations. Shop each one below.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Get Beachy Waves For the Girl on the Go