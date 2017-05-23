7 Hair Serums We're Currently Obsessing Over

Never underestimate the power of a few drops of hair serum.
Just a drop or two is all your need to simultaneously tame frizz, impart shine, and even protect your color, but the uses don't end there. Try adding some to your favorite conditioner for extra impact, or repurpose as a pre-shower treatment if your ends are looking a little parched. The new school of serums have come a long way since their initial argan-based, amber-tinted options, so we put together a list of our current favorites, some of which include sun protection, or cool spray-on and gel iterations. Shop each one below.
2. Virtue Split End Mending Serum
If overprocessing has left your ends beyond-frayed, a few pumps of this lightweight cream will help fuse them back together before you pick up the blow dryer.
Available at Virtue Labs | $40
3. Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Dry Oil Finishing Spray
If you tend to be heavy-handed with traditional serums, reach for Bumble's spray-on version, which allows you to apply the lightest veil over areas that need extra love.
Bumble and Bumble | $34
6. IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel
Consider this the 2017 upgrade to your '90s-era scrunching gel—minus the stiff crunch. This new school gel is so nourishing, it errs more on the end of a leave in conditioner than the OG styler.
IGK | $27
7. Captain Blankenship Mermaid Hair Oil
Run a few drops of this argan and jojoba-based oil through your layers, then let them dry naturally to bring out your mermaid-esque texture.
Captain Blankenship | $34