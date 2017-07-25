The Best Hair Oil to Use for Every Hair Situation

It's easy to believe that using a hair oil might be counterintuitive when trying to solve your hair struggles. Adding more moisture to already greasy, dull strands probably sounds like more trouble than an improvement to the current state of your hair.
However, an oil that's packed with the right blend of nourishing ingredients can be equally as effective in remedying your current hair situation as a weekly or bi-weekly mask. The difference: with oils you've got more options on how to use them. Pretreat hair before shampooing, coat damp hair post-shower, or use one on dry hair for a touch up between washes, are a few ways to reap the benefits of their ingredients.
Since every hair issue isn't one-oil-fits-all, we've paired the best oils to use for every hair type and concern. Keep scrolling to find out which hair oil you should use on your strands.
1. For Dry Hair: Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil
Aside from the fact that this nutrient-rich oil resembles your favorite summer drink, Ouai's fast-absorbing hair oil hydrates and smooths dry, coarse hair. And its nourishing benefits aren't just limited to your hair: it can be used from head-to-toe, too. Rosé all day indeed.
Ouai | $32
2. For Damage Control: Leonor Greyl Huile De Leonor Greyl
Whether you've had your hair colored a few too many times or you're headed to the beach for a day in the sun, this cult-favorite French export is the answer when your hair is screaming SOS. The luxe blend of natural and essential oils can be applied pre-shampoo to hydrate over-prosessed hair or before hitting the beach to protect strands from the sun, saltwater, and chlorine.
Leonor Greyl | $60
3. For Curly Hair: Ouidad Mongongo Oil Multi-Use Curl Treatment
The key to perfectly defined, bouncy curls: a whole lot of hydration. Keep curly and natural hair moisturized with a mongongo oil-powered treatment. Even better: Ouidad's formula also tames frizz, boosts shine, and protects from heat damage.
Ouidad | $38
4. For Frizzy Hair: Living Proof No Frizz Nourshing Oil
Tame unruly strands with a coat of Living Proof's frizz-fighting oil packed with nourshing ingredients.
Living Proof | $38
5. For Color-Treated Hair: Ogx Fade-Defying + Orchid Oil Color Protect Oil
Keep your color just-left-the-salon-fresh by running OGX's blend of orchid and grape seed extracts from your roots to ends. The duo locks in color and shields from UVA/UVB to prevent fading.
OGX | $6
6. For Thick Hair: Shu Uemura Art of Hair Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil
Keep thick strands from getting dry by coating them with Shu Uemura's uber-nourishing oil. Its enriched with camellia oil which keeps strands soft, sleek, and smooth.
Shu Uemura | $69
7. For Heat Protection: Rodin Luxury Hair Oil
If your heat tools are always within reaching distance, use Rodin's oil as extra protection to prevent and repair damage from daily styling. It counts nourishing oils like sunflower, jojoba, rosemary, neroli amongst its powerful ingredients.
Rodin | $70
8. For Dull Strands: L'Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Extraordinary Lustrous Oil Serum
If your hair is dull and lifeless, treat it with L'Oréal's featherweight mix of sunflower, argan, and coconut oils just to name a few, to boost shine.
L'Oreal Paris | $6