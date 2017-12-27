The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Frizz-Fighting Product

What if we told you the cure for frizz and flyways was a tiny sheet of paper? In an age where Facebook lets you try on makeup, it seems too simple, but that’s the premise behind one of the buzziest haircare trends right now—frizz sheets. The Internet is freaking out, not quite to the extent of the iPhone X or Meghan Markle’s engagement, but we’re still all perplexed at the simplicity.
They’re not necessarily a new trend, though. Redken’s Frizz Dismiss Fly-Away Fix Finishing Sheets have been out for a few years now, among others, but more and more brands are picking up on the concept. They're basically pieces of incredibly thin paper coated with ingredients that enhance shine and smooth down any stray hairs. You glide them over the top of your mane and then toss—no plugging in hot tools, no creams, no serums. And small enough to fit in a clutch, they're the quick fix for when a good hair day turns bad while you're out and about. Keep scrolling to see a few of the sets out now.
VIDEO: 5 Expensive Hair Styling Tools
-
1. OUAI Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets
We can't all have celebrity hairstylist and creator of Ouai, Jen Atkin, on speed dial, or even in our glam squad, so we have to rely on DIY methods for fighting off frizz. The newest launch from her brand, these hemp paper sheets are infused with coconut oil and shea butter to lightly moisturize hair while locking down hairs gone awry.
Ouai | $18 for 15 Sheets
-
2. Redken Frizz Dismiss Fly-Away Fix Finishing Sheets
These tiny sheets are made with lavender oil, so they'll really help you calm down after a flyaway invasion.
Redken | $25 for 50 Sheets
-
3. Nunzio Saviano Anti-Frizz Sheets
One of the first frizz-fighting sheets to hit the market, Nunzio Saviano's are made with the oh-so popular coconut oil to gentle tame flyaways and impart a layer of moisture, but they go one step further with UV protection.
$18 for 15 Sheets
-
4. IGK Swipe Up No-Frizz Smoothing Wipes
Inside these little pink packets, you'll find a hemp sheet that's made with a fusion of avocado and camellia oils to reduce frizz and static while adding shine and blocking humidity.
IGK | $18 for 16 Wipes/Sheets