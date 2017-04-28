The 9 Best Detanglers for Summer Hair

Unfortunately, the pain that comes with vigorously brushing through a head full of tangles doesn’t end with your childhood years, when you'd burst into tears at mom’s attempts to detangle your locks. Whether you have naturally curly hair or just tangles from a swim in the pool, separating a head full of knots is no easy feat. That’s why below, we’ve gathered some of the best detangling formulas to combat summer hair disasters. Consider them grown-up takes on the products like walmart.com and walgreens.com that you remember so well. Say goodbye to all the frustration and tears, and hello to a smooth, hydrated strands all summer long.
VIDEO: Celebs In Bikinis
-
1. Not Your Mother's Knotty To Nice Conditioning Detangler
Living up to its title, this detangling treatment will grant smooth hair and painless brushing.
Not Your Mother's | $10
-
2. SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Extra-Moisture Detangler
Along with knot relief, this is the perfect tool for restoring dry, damaged hair.
SheaMoisture | $12
-
3. John Frieda Beach Blonde Smooth Seas Detangling Conditioner
As the mint-infused conditioner is unwinding the toughest knots, it's also refreshing the scalp and hydrating the hair.
John Frieda | $9
-
4. Pantene Pro-V Repair Light Detangler
This light conditioning treatment will separate knots while also preventing breakage.
Pantene Pro V | $4
-
5. L'Oreal Kids Tangle Tamer
Don't hesitate to share this pear-infused detangler with your children. Get this: it also tames bed head.
L'Oreal | $3
-
6. Paul Mitchell Lite Detangler
This gentle formula will do more than relieve tangles, it will also leave the hair with more body and shine.
Paul Mitchell | $17
-
7. Johnson's No More Tangles Detangling Spray
Not only is this spray a steal, but it is also perfect for ridding knots in both wet and dry hair.
Johnson's | $6
-
8. Living Proof Curl Detangling Rinse
This water-activated detangling formula is perfect for preventing frizz and prepping curls while in the shower.
Living Proof | $26
-
9. Aquage Hydrating Detangler
Equip with advanced hair color protection, this formula will hydrate and silken damp hair while detangling.
Aquage | $20