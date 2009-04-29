Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Best Hair Color in Hollywood
-
1. Jennifer Aniston
THE COLOR "Jen's hair color is a light brown base with golden-blond highlights, and some baby-blond highlights focused on the ends," says Negin, of L.A.'s Sally Hershberger salon, who visits Aniston at home to give her this enviable color.
WHO CAN WEAR IT "Jen's color can work on a lot of people because it has more depth and variation-so darker skin tones all the way to lighter ones, and any eye color works," says Negin.
HOW TO GET IT "Ask your colorist for a light brown base, golden-blond highlights throughout, and baby-blond highlights on the ends," suggests Negin. "I wouldn't try to get this color at home, as the highlights can get really messy if you're not a professional."
-
2. Jennifer Connelly
THE COLOR Gina Gilbert, of the Serge Normant at John Frieda salon in N.Y.C., who colors Connelly's hair, calls it a dark, warm, rich brown.
WHO CAN WEAR IT "This works best on natural brunettes," says Gilbert. And while anyone can wear a rich brown shade, Gilbert says that this shade "makes light eyes really stand out."
HOW TO GET IT "Ask for a semi-permanent or vegetable color in a warm, rich, dark brown," says Gilbert.
-
3. Kate Winslet
THE COLOR "Kate's hair is a single-process blond with highlights," says New York-based colorist Sharon Dorram, who works with the Oscar winner. "The base is lifted two to three shades lighter than her natural color, creating a honey-blond color. The highlights around the face are baby blond."
WHO CAN WEAR IT "This color works best on anyone with a peaches-and-cream complexion and light eyes," says Dorram. "The best results will also come from someone who has a light to medium-light ash-brown base color."
HOW TO GET IT Ask for a honey-blond base and layers of highlights that are woven into the hair. "This is not a color that can be achieved in one visit," adds Dorram.
-
4. Amy Adams
THE COLOR "Amy's hair color is a rich, vibrant version of her natural color," says her colorist, and Redken Creative Consultant for Color, Tracey Cunningham. "She is a light redhead with warm natural tones, which we just enrich when she comes to the salon."
WHO CAN WEAR IT "This hair color usually works well on fair skin tones and light eyes," says Cunningham, who adds, "redheads usually have blue eyes."
HOW TO GET IT "Ask for a rich strawberry blond with warm tones and bring in a photo of Amy," says Cunningham. "It's the best way to ensure you and your colorist have the same vision for the outcome."
-
5. Zoe Saldana
THE COLOR "Her rich brunette color has subtle variations in tones-light browns mixed with deeper browns-giving it dimension without bold or stripy highlights," says celebrity colorist Jason Backe of New York's Ted Gibson salon.
WHO CAN WEAR IT "This color would look great on just about anyone who feels pretty as a brunette," he says. "The key to this look is the subtle color variations which makes it modern and sexy."
HOW TO GET IT "Ask for subtle tone-on-tone variation that comes from the interior, not right off the part or hairline," says Backe.
-
6. Sienna Miller
THE COLOR "Sienna's hair color is a soft sun-kissed golden blond with warm butterscotch highlights around the crown," says celebrity colorist and Redken Creative Consultant for Color, Tracey Cunningham, who has colored Miller's hair in the past. "Her hair color is very blond, but not overpowering or too bright-it is just the perfect shade of blond."
WHO CAN WEAR IT "Usually blond looks best on someone with fair skin tones and light eyes," she says. "It really makes their eye color pop and complements their skin tone."
HOW TO GET IT "Ask your colorist for a soft golden blond with a few butterscotch highlights throughout the crown," says Cunningham.
-
7. Beyonce
THE COLOR Beyonce's hairstylist, Kim Kimble says the star's hair is always changing. "At the moment, she has a golden-brown color with highlights in the front and lowlights in the back," says Kimble.
WHO CAN WEAR IT Kimble says that this color combination works well if the person has warm, golden undertones in their skin and light eyes.
HOW TO GET IT Ask your stylist for a golden-brown base "if your hair is a neutral tone," says Kimble. "If you already have a golden-brown base, then ask for neutral tones to be added."
-
8. Kate Hudson
THE COLOR "Kate's color is a dark golden blond base with baby blond highlights and some golden highlights," says her colorist, Negin.
WHO CAN WEAR IT "This color works on people whose hair is naturally light brown or lighter with a medium-to-light skin tone," says Negin. "And because it's quite blond, the eye color can be any color-blue, green, hazel or brown."
HOW TO GET IT "If you want Kate's color, ask your colorist for a dark golden blond base with light golden-blond and baby-blond highlights throughout," says Negin.
