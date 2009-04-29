THE COLOR "Kate's hair is a single-process blond with highlights," says New York-based colorist Sharon Dorram, who works with the Oscar winner. "The base is lifted two to three shades lighter than her natural color, creating a honey-blond color. The highlights around the face are baby blond."

WHO CAN WEAR IT "This color works best on anyone with a peaches-and-cream complexion and light eyes," says Dorram. "The best results will also come from someone who has a light to medium-light ash-brown base color."

HOW TO GET IT Ask for a honey-blond base and layers of highlights that are woven into the hair. "This is not a color that can be achieved in one visit," adds Dorram.



