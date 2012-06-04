Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
The Best Hair Bargains Under $25
-
1. no titleGet great hair without breaking the bank. We've gathered our favorite steals for every hair type. And at $25 and under, you can pick up more than one. Keep reading to see them all now!
-
2. Blow Pro Anti-Frizz SerumConsider this a poncho for frizz-prone hair. This non-sticky serum ($22; ulta.com) coats your strands with soy and silk proteins to protect your style from rainstorms and humid air.
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
-
3. Ouidad Define and Shine Gel CreamNot all hair gels are created alike. Case in point: This lightweight formula ($24; ouidad.com) leaves ringlets soft and manageable-not brittle and stiff.
-
4. Matrix Total Repair ElixirA rich leave-in conditioner ($16; matrix.com) that reconstructs damaged hair follicles, and imparts a healthy shine.
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
-
5. Lee Stafford Original Dry ShampooSecond-day strands are no match for this super-absorbent dry shampoo ($9; ulta.com), which soaks up oil and refreshes limp hair on contact.
-
6. Amika Mini Ceramic StylerA compact mini-iron ($25; sephora.com), perfect for on-the-go touch ups.
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
-
7. Alice + Olivia for Sebastian KitThis super-hydrating duo ($25; sebastianprofessional.com) restores moisture lost to the summer elements, and includes a cute printed Alice + Olivia scarf as an added bonus.
-
8. TRESemme Shampoo & ConditionerSplit ends are diminished after just three washes, thanks to a generous dose of keratin and biotin in the formula ($6 each; drugstore.com).
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
-
9. Alt. Elevate Volume MistA light mist of this citrus-scented booster at your roots works wonders on fine hair, and creates lift for a voluminous 'do ($22; althairproducts.com).
-
10. Alterna Sun Recovery SprayHarsh UV rays are the sworn enemy of color-treated hair, so spray this antioxidant-rich mist ($20; sephora.com) onto highlighted strands to preserve your hue, and add a carefree texture to boot.
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
-
11. Sally Hershberger Daily TreatmentChamomile and silk proteins nourish dry ringlets, making stiff curls a thing of the past ($13; sallyhershberger.com).
-
12. Amika Blow Up SpraySpritz on this Vitamin C-infused mist ($24; loveamika.com) before blow-drying to moisturize and give your style a light hold.
MORE: See our top makeup, hair and skincare picks of 2012 in InStyle's Best Beauty Buys list.
1 of 12
no title
Get great hair without breaking the bank. We've gathered our favorite steals for every hair type. And at $25 and under, you can pick up more than one. Keep reading to see them all now!
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 14, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
25 Long Bob Haircuts for Any Face Shape
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
10 Balayage Highlight Ideas Perfect for Spring
Mar 13, 2018 @ 10:30 AM
This Is the Only Product That's Given Me Perfect Beachy Waves
Mar 12, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
This $12 Drugstore Hair Treatment Can Restore a Year’s Worth of Damage
Mar 12, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
How Often Should You Wash Your Hair? It Depends on Your Hair Type
Mar 9, 2018 @ 4:00 PM
Meghan Markle's Highlights Will Be Spring's Biggest Hair Trend
Mar 9, 2018 @ 1:30 PM