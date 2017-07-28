The Most Flattering Haircuts for Heart-Shaped Faces 

To say that finding your new signature haircut can be tough is a massive understatement. While you may love your deskmate's fresh lob or your sister's new bangs, the same styles might not be the best fit for your own face shape.
Heart-shaped faces have the challenge of choosing a cut that will keep their facial features from looking disproportionate. "Heart-shaped faces have a wide point at the cheeks, a narrow chin & a hard jawline," explains Bumble and bumble stylist Tashina. "Choosing a haircut that balances this shape best is key."
We turned to the red carpet to find haircut inspiration for your next salon appointment no matter your desired hair length or texture. Here, we have the most flattering celebrity hairstyles for heart-shaped faces.
1. Kerry Washington
Love bangs? Great news: Fringe is a great option heart-shaped faces. Tashina says soft, wispy bangs with movement are your best bet. Screenshot this photo of Washington’s perfectly piecey bangs to show to your stylist.
2. Reese Witherspoon
If you wear your hair long, opt for longer layers like Witherspoon’s to keep your look balanced. “Avoid cutting face-framing layers and bangs to the widest point on the face,” says Tashina. Swapping your center-part for a side one is also an easy way to transform your style without losing any length.
3. Lily Collins
A side-part and waves bring movement around Collins' face will help keep heart-shaped faces' features appear proportionate.
4. Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo's loose waves bring out her long layers and add movement and softness to her heart-shaped face.
5. Scarlett Johnasson
Have fine hair? A shorter length can help hair appear thicker. Johansson’s pixie cut is left longer on top with lots of movement and texture, which adds softness to the face. If you have any side-swept pieces like the actress, Tashina says to keep them around brow-length.
6. Naomi Campbell
The supermodel’s signature fringe is another example of bangs that work great on heart-shaped faces. While they may be full, the fringe is soft with movement rather than blunt. Campbell’s long length with subtle layers keeps the cut balanced.
7. Olivia Culpo
The haircut of the year happens to be universally flattering. If you want to join the running list of celebs who’ve cut their hair into lobs in recent month, Tashina says that “lobs are ideal for heart-shaped faces because the length takes the emphasis off of the jawline and elongates the balance.”
8. Jennifer Aniston
A long, layered cut like Aniston's is flattering on heart-shaped faces because the layers don't fall at the widest part of the face.