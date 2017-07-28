The Most Flattering Haircuts for Heart-Shaped Faces 

To say that finding your new signature haircut can be tough is a massive understatement. While you may love your deskmate's fresh lob or your sister's new bangs, the same styles might not be the best fit for your own face shape.

Heart-shaped faces have the challenge of choosing a cut that will keep their facial features from looking disproportionate. "Heart-shaped faces have a wide point at the cheeks, a narrow chin & a hard jawline," explains Bumble and bumble stylist Tashina. "Choosing a haircut that balances this shape best is key."

We turned to the red carpet to find haircut inspiration for your next salon appointment no matter your desired hair length or texture. Here, we have the most flattering celebrity hairstyles for heart-shaped faces.

VIDEO: The Real Cost of Microblading and Other Beauty Procedures